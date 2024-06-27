3 Ways to Make Your Company’s Internship Program More Inclusive

Internships are critical to breaking down industry barriers. But not all programs are accessible to students from underrepresented backgrounds.

When I graduated with my BA, ready to enter the world of consumer packaged goods, I had no idea what career paths were available across the industry–I had been given a wonderful education, but not exposure. I found my way, but for most of my career, I was the only person of color–not to mention the only female person of color–in many rooms.

Now, as the founder and CEO of Partake, I’m deeply committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within our organization. Often, I’m asked by other founders and CEOs how to build an inclusive team. One significant way is through a summer internship program.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Internships play a significant role in breaking down barriers. They provide young adults with hands-on experience, mentorship, and networking opportunities essential for their career development. These internships not only prepare them for working interpersonally and cross-functionally, but also open their minds to career paths they didn’t know existed. However, for far too long, summer internship programs have inherently held barriers to entry for students without the financial ability to support themselves–either in part or entirely–during the program. Here are three ways to enhance your company’s summer internship programs to promote inclusion.

1. Show Them the Money Unpaid internships can be a significant barrier for many students, particularly those from underrepresented and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. By offering paid internships, we can ensure that talented individuals from all walks of life can afford to take part in these valuable opportunities. Compensation for internships should be fair and reflective of the work being done, which helps to level the playing field and attract a diverse pool of applicants.

Recognize that talent is not limited by socioeconomic status. Offering paid internships will allow you to tap into a broader talent pool and provide students with the financial stability to fully engage with their work. Paid internships also send a strong message that you value the contributions of your interns and see them as integral members of your team. 2. Support Them Where They Live

The logistics of relocating for an internship can be daunting and financially prohibitive for many students. To counter this, consider offering remote internship opportunities.

Remote work not only broadens the reach of your internship program, but also makes it accessible to students who might not have the means to relocate. This approach has the added benefit of teaching students valuable skills in remote collaboration, which is increasingly relevant in today’s workforce. If your internship program requires an in-person presence, consider providing living stipends to cover housing and other relocation costs. This financial support can make a significant difference for students who might otherwise be unable to participate due to the high cost of living in urban centers or other expensive locations. This commitment to accessibility is key to creating a truly inclusive environment.

3. Go Beyond Inclusive Hiring Creating an inclusive internship program goes beyond financial support; it requires an environment where interns feel safe and can show up as their authentic selves. This means implementing proactive programming that addresses the unique needs and challenges of diverse interns. Start with comprehensive onboarding that includes training for all employees, including interns. This sets the tone for an inclusive culture from day one.

Additionally, establish mentorship programs that pair interns with employees who can provide guidance and support. These relationships can help interns navigate the corporate environment and foster a sense of belonging. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions are also crucial to ensure that interns feel heard and valued. These touchpoints can uncover any issues early on and provide an opportunity for course correction if needed.

Creating a more diverse and inclusive summer internship program is not only the right thing to do, but also a strategic business decision. By offering paid internships, providing remote opportunities or living stipends, and implementing proactive programming to ensure interns feel safe and authentic, we can attract a broader range of talented individuals and foster an inclusive workplace culture the entire team can benefit from. I urge you to take steps as soon as possible to make your internship program more inclusive. For now, I leave you with this word from Rhaili-Em Lowe, a current student at Howard University: “As much as you try to prepare and learn in school, the only way to actually understand it is through an internship.”

Disclosure: Denise Woodard is the founder of Black Futures Fellowship, a 501(c)3 that seeks to match active HBCU students with paid internships.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.