A ‘Barbie’ Speech for Black Women Founders

Do you remember where you were when you saw it? America Ferrera’s impassioned monologue in the Barbie movie when her character, Gloria, summarizes the realities of being a woman. As a woman, a mother, and the CEO of a women-led company, I remember hearing, processing, nodding, and then sitting in stunned silence as it dawned on me that this movie and moment had so thoughtfully summed up modern womanhood.

When Rita Moreno introduced Ferrera’s Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Oscars earlier this month, my feelings from when I heard the speech that first time came roaring back. Fresh from Black History Month in February, and now in the middle of Women’s History Month, I thought about how this speech would go from my own perspective as a Black female founder and entrepreneur — and it felt as though it rewrote itself.

Here it is: It sometimes feels impossible to be a Black female entrepreneur. We are so strategic and so smart, and it kills me that society continually tells us we’re not good enough. Like, we always have to be excelling, but somehow we’re always just not doing “enough.”

You have to know your business, but be “a brand.” And you can never say you want to “be a brand.” You have to say you want to move the business forward, but also you have to build a community. You have to raise money, but you can’t ask for your true worth, because you’ll get a hard no. You have to be a leader, but you have to be approachable. You have to run your company, but you can’t have too many resources. You’re supposed to be an example for diversity in the founder community, but you also have to fit into the industry at large. You have to be thinking about the fiduciary responsibility you have to the business, but also maintain a healthy company culture where everyone is thriving.

You have to hear “no” over and over again because Black female founders receive less than a half a percent of venture capital funding — but if you point that out, they’ll simply say your numbers aren’t where they need to be for them to invest. You’re supposed to stay on top of your margins, while watching your burn, while raising a bridge round, while applying for a line of credit, while managing inventory, while prepping for your next board meeting, while often being the only Black female CEO in the room — when what you want most is sisterhood. But always be authentic and always be humble. And never forget that you’re one of the few hundred Black women who has been able to raise meaningful venture capital. So find a way to acknowledge that, but also always be grateful.

You have to never show how tired you are, never be angry at the inequity, never promote your wins too much, never be too focused on your personal development, never fail for too long, never admit you don’t know what you’re doing, never admit you’re running out of money. It never ends! It’s too contradictory and also wholly impossible. And it turns out, at the end of the day, you are just a small part of the change that is needed. But also you’re someone that many people are watching as a marker of success.

I’m just so ready for society to recognize that every single Black female founder with a strong business plan and worthy ideas is worth investing in. And if all of this is true for me — a Black female founder who has seven years of growth, $25 million in capital raised, a community of amazing people supporting me, and distribution nationwide — then I don’t even know. Whew.

I hope these words are both cathartic and a call to action, and that they serve my fellow Black female founders who are trying to navigate and articulate their journeys. I see you.

I hope too, in some small way, that this reworked Barbie speech inspires at least one person with a platform and resources to act. To those people, I say: Don’t let the inability to make a grand gesture stop you from making the smallest difference. Listen to Black female founders, make introductions, give them your time, and give them your investments. This rewrite won’t change the world, but if history is written by the victors, let’s work together to ensure everyone has a chance to write the future.

