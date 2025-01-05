The Key to Achieving Big Goals in 2025? Slowing Down in Q1  

Sprinting through Q1 won’t help you make progress during other quarters. Use that time to set a solid foundation for the rest of the year.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

January is an exciting time, but also a hectic time. It’s the start of a new year, filled with opportunity and, for most entrepreneurs, a set of ambitious business and organizational goals. And so, it may feel easy, or even necessary, to rush into January like you’ve just been shot out of a cannon. In reality, though, January — and the first several months of the year — are a season for setting the right personal and professional foundation. These first 90 days are an opportunity to establish the systems and rhythms that will carry you through the rest of the year. At Partake Foods, I use that time to make sure that I have a solid foundation in three areas: team collaboration, professional optimization, and personal sustainability.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Empowering My Team for the Year Ahead In 2025, our team is kicking the year off together by gathering for one of two semi-annual, all-team meetings. The leadership team will meet for a full-day work session before the team arrives. Our team follows the EOS Framework (Entrepreneurial Operating System), which encourages us to reflect on the previous year before we dig into planning. We’ll ask ourselves, “What worked? What didn’t? Where did communication break down?” This retrospective creates the context needed for meaningful planning. When the whole team gathers, we’ll celebrate 2024 together and share our 2025 company and department goals. We’ll get into the weeds of Q1 goals, and ensure that priorities and responsibilities are clear. We’ll also share any updates to how we work together. In a completely remote organization, “how” we work is important and ever-evolving. And we won’t forget to have fun, remind ourselves of the company values, and recommit to climbing the mountain of our mission together.

Optimizing My Own Impact Oftentimes, my most valuable currency is where I put my time. I sit down each year and clearly identify what, out of everything I’m working on, will most impact the success of the business. I audit my calendar from the previous quarter. Which meetings truly needed me there? Which could have been delegated or eliminated altogether? I also create protected blocks for deep work – that’s where I focus on the strategic initiatives that are my responsibility to drive forward. This can include fundraising preparation, key partnership strategy and communications, and vision planning. I find that setting 2-hour blocks a few times a week, and holding that time as sacred, allows my brain the space it needs. I prefer to keep my workspace “low tech,” so I always have a notebook nearby to keep my thoughts organized. EOS encourages leaders to audit and refresh their score card at the start of each year, which I find to be a helpful “dashboard” for tracking our most important company metrics. We focus on a handful of key indicators that give me a snapshot of the company’s health and help provide clarity for my in-the-moment decision making.

Building a Sustainable Personal Foundation After eight years of building Partake, I have learned to my core that the company operates more smoothly when I am at my best. Though it wasn’t the easiest muscle to build, I can tell you that one of the secrets to startup success is founder sustainability and self-care. For many years, I really struggled with setting clear boundaries between work and recovery time, particularly as a first-time founder with a remote team. Now, I’ve set firmer start and end times to my work day and have clear boundaries for work and family time. While urgent work matters will occasionally demand attention, having default rules helps me avoid burnout. At the start of each year, I reaffirm what I need more or less of in my life, considering what the business, team, and my family need of me while making sure to carve out time for myself. This simple practice of recalibrating my schedule allows me to look at how I want to frame my weeks for the months ahead, whether it’s to make more time for deep work, team collaboration, or customer travel.

And remember, while first quarter sets the tone for the year, it’s never too early or too late to start! You don’t need a date on the calendar to guide your path toward positive change—you can adjust your routine any time of year.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.