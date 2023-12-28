2 Critical Skills Every Founder Needs: Poetic Speech and Persuasive Writing

In the fast-paced world of entrepreneurship, where ideas are worthless if they don’t spread, effective communication isn’t just a tool–it’s essential. This means that founders must not only innovate but also inspire, lead their teams and energize their customers. To do so, two skills are particularly crucial: the ability to write persuasively and the art of speaking poetically.

As a founder, you’re in a perpetual state of persuasion. Selling a ground-breaking product, sharing a novel idea, or boosting your team’s morale–all demand the power of persuasive writing. Here are two ways to immediately enhance this skill: 1. Embrace brevity.

In persuasive writing, brevity is power. To maintain your reader’s attention and drive them to action, opt for shorter, impactful text blocks over lengthy paragraphs. Trim the fluff and focus on your core message. Pro tip: Read your text aloud before finalizing it. This practice helps ensure your message is direct, clear, and resonant. 2. Speak your customer’s language.

Avoid alienating your audience with technical jargon or complex language. Persuasion lies in clarity and relatability, not in showcasing your vocabulary. As a fitness professional, I’ve learned that while anatomical terms are precise, they can disengage my audience. The solution? Use familiar, accessible language that resonates with your audience.

Public speaking is a common fear, so mastering it sets you apart. Effective public speaking can significantly expand your business’s influence, whether addressing a small team or delivering a keynote to a wide audience. Here’s how to improve: 3. Vary your voice and body language.

The world’s best speakers know the importance of variety in their delivery, not just in their voice and pitch but also in their body movements. To avoid losing engagement from your audience, use the power of variety. Use pauses for emphasis, and incorporate dynamic body movements. These variations not only break the monotony but also underscore your key points. 4. Speak with conviction.

Confidence is contagious. If you want your audience to believe in your idea, product, or vision, you must convey absolute certainty. Eliminate filler words and repetitive information. As Albert Einstein said, “If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.” Apply this principle to your public speaking: be clear, concise, and confident. In essence, for founders, the ability to write persuasively and speak poetically isn’t just advantageous–it’s essential. These skills empower you to sell not just a product, but a vision. They transform ideas into actions and help forge strong connections with your audience. In your entrepreneurial journey, where each interaction is pivotal, these abilities enable you to craft a narrative that not only resonates and inspires but also propels you toward success. Remember, the true power of a founder lies not just in their ideas, but in their ability to communicate them effectively.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.