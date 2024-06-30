4 Wellness Tips for a Stressful Lifestyle

As an entrepreneur, your life is packed with challenges, decisions, and stress. Taking care of yourself can often take a backseat. Optimizing your wellness doesn’t have to be complex or time-consuming. Here are four straightforward tips to help you thrive, even in the midst of chaos.

1. Exercise the minimal effective dose of movement. When it comes to exercise, especially for an individual in a high-stress environment, more isn’t always better. Allostatic load is the wear and tear of stress on the body, and the important thing to know is that stress is stress, whether it’s from work or an intense workout. If you’re already under a lot of psychological stress, pushing your body to the limit with brutal workouts can be counterproductive by pushing you to the point of burnout and injury.

Instead, focus on the minimal effective dose of exercise. This means doing just enough to stay fit and healthy without adding extra stress. Short, high-intensity workouts or even a brisk walk can do wonders. During periods of high stress, the goal of your exercise routine should be to make you feel energized and revitalized. 2. Good sleep is crucial for recovery and rebooting your brain.

When I work with clients in our fitness company, we work to improve your sleep by addressing one aspect at a time. We can work on quantity, quality, and consistency but trying to tackle all three at once can be overwhelming. Choose one, and commit to building a new habit. Quantity: Set a goal to aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night. This will give your body adequate time to reach all the important sleep stages.

Quality: Make your sleep environment comfortable–dark, cool, and quiet. The perfect temperature is between 64-68 degrees.

Consistency: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This will make sure your circadian rhythms are consistent and you’ll fall asleep faster and wake up more refreshed.

Choose one of these to start and see how it improves your sleep. 3. What you eat affects how well you think.

Your pre-frontal cortex, the area of the brain in charge of executive function, makes up only 2 percent of body weight but uses 20 percent of the total caloric expenditure. There’s a delicate balance between fueling your brain function, and putting it to sleep. Many people find their brains work best in a fasted state, or working on very low carbohydrates early in the day. I skip breakfast and fast in the morning, then have a light, high-protein, low-carb lunch. For dinner, I have a balanced meal with carbs, fats, and proteins.

This approach helps keep my mind sharp throughout the day and supports brain health by controlling the spikes of blood sugar that carbohydrates can cause earlier in the day. Experiment with your eating habits to see what makes you feel the most alert and focused throughout the day. 4. Gratitude might seem too simple to be effective.

I know I resisted implementing a gratitude practice, simply because I couldn’t believe a small practice could make a difference in my life. But research shows it can make us happier and more productive and I have felt those changes myself after committing to a daily gratitude journal.

Every day, take a moment to appreciate the good things in your life. This small habit can lead to big changes in your mindset and overall well-being. It’s about finding a balance between being satisfied with what you have and striving for more because you believe you’re capable of it–a blissful dissatisfaction, if you will. As a busy entrepreneur, it’s too common to let the busy-ness of life take away our focus on our wellness, but I urge you to keep yourself a priority if you want to last in the marketplace. By integrating these wellness tips into your daily routine, you can manage stress better and stay at the top of your game.

