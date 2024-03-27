A Great Reality Check for a Fast-Growing Company

While rapid expansion motivates me, my team may not feel the same. Here’s how I changed course and kept my top employees.

Over the past 18 months, my fitness company expanded from one location to seven. As with many leaders of fast-growing companies, the growth and success motivated me to keep pushing forward. However, an anonymous 360 review of my leadership found that not everyone shared my excitement. The breakneck speed of growth which I considered my greatest strength, was overwhelming and disempowering my team. This revelation was a wake-up call, and as a result, I began work on filling the gaps in leadership that were causing harm.

This article should serve as a letter of warning. Speed kills for those who do not lead well. As you grow, apply the same principles I did to mitigate the burnout and stress associated with rapid expansion. Implement leadership clarity breaks

The fast evolution of roles in a growing company can lead to confusion. To counter this, we introduced regular clarity meetings. During these sessions, we revisit each team member’s key results areas, ensuring that expectations are clear and aligned with the company’s current trajectory. This practice has become a cornerstone in preventing misalignment and reducing stress. Avoid perverse incentives

The allure of hustle culture can be deceptive and encourage behaviors that lead to burnout. It’s crucial to recognize and celebrate sustainable work practices. We shifted our focus to applaud team members who use strategies that promote well-being, such as time blocking or meditation, rather than those working the longest hours. This shift helps reinforce a culture that prizes long-term health and productivity above all-nighters. Lead with empathy and purpose

Connecting with your team on a personal level can transform the workplace. I’ve made it a priority to engage with each team member, understand their challenges, and offer my support. This approach fosters an environment that allows employees to feel valued and heard, which is instrumental in combating burnout. Furthermore, consistently articulating the company’s vision helps team members see the larger purpose behind their efforts, boosting morale and motivation.

Incorporating these strategies has mitigated burnout and cultivated a more energized, engaged, and committed team.

