Build Team Trust With This Meeting Ritual

Healthy conflict is critical for a highly effective leadership team. Use this exercise at the start of your meeting to normalize conflict, build trust, and work better together.

As a leader, I’ve grappled with conflict avoidance, often hesitating to engage in tough conversations for fear of hurting feelings or escalating tensions. But then I installed a new meeting ritual that helped my team normalize conflict, avoid artificial harmony, and get more work done as a result. All was a result of introducing this in our meetings: the clearing round.

The clearing round is an integral part of every leadership meeting, in which each team member commits to complete transparency and trust. This practice involves openly addressing any unresolved issues or resentment between team members. It’s an opportunity for everyone to be open and honest, to clear the air, and to ensure complete focus and commitment.

To successfully integrate the clearing round into your meetings, it’s crucial to follow these three rules: 1. Lead by example

Trust is the cornerstone of the clearing round. As a leader, it’s imperative to model this trust yourself first. Show your team that it’s safe to express themselves without fear of negative consequences. Your role is to acknowledge and appreciate their honesty, steering clear of defensiveness or immediate rebuttal. 2. Focus on actions, not individuals

The language used during the clearing round is critical. Aim to critique behaviors rather than individuals. For instance, instead of saying, “You didn’t follow up with our leads,” rephrase it to, “The leads weren’t followed up with.” A subtle language shift can mitigate the sting of criticism while still conveying the necessary message. 3. Decide on a resolution

After airing out issues, it’s vital to establish clear next steps. This could be setting up one-on-one discussions, discussing as a team, or simply acknowledging the courage it took to speak up. Leaving conflicts unresolved can foster resentment, undermining the exercise’s purpose. Embracing healthy conflict is essential for team health. Shying away from it can lead to stagnation, gossip, and eroding trust. The clearing round, by normalizing and addressing conflict head-on, breaks through superficial harmony, clearing the way for genuine progress and teamwork. This ritual is not just a meeting exercise; it’s a transformative tool for achieving optimal performance and trust within your team.

