The Parent Founder: Building a Business Without Sacrificing Your Family Time

Balancing a business and family life is a challenge many entrepreneurs face. As a founder, you’re often pulled in multiple directions, putting out fires, and faced with new daily challenges. All of this makes it easy to neglect your family and convince ourselves that things will slow down soon.

If you want to build a business without losing your family focus, you can implement these tips that I’ve used in my life to bring my best in both areas of life. Set a family vision.

Just like a company vision, you want to work with your family on a vision to strive toward. Draft what your family vision looks like and the values associated with getting there. Share this vision with your family, ask for input, and keep it present in your home.

Doing this gives everyone a sense of purpose and unity, guiding your actions and decisions. It’s only when we define a clear outcome that we’ll ever be able to expect to achieve it. Set boundaries with Parkinson’s law.

Parkinson’s law states that work will expand to fill the time available for its completion. What this means is that our minds will subconsciously regulate our efforts to match the time given to complete it, and if we work against a clock, we typically work more efficiently than when things are left open-ended. When you create those constraints, it leads to not bringing work home or missing family time to get it all done. If you’re like me, you will also start to reveal how much time you are spending on things that are not important for the growth of your business, or tasks that could be delegated.

Be present. Technological advances mean we have access to work more easily than ever. This means that any time of day we hear the pings of work messages being sent, and it is easy to be pulled back into work mode. To be more present, I make an effort to delete or block distracting apps or work-related notifications during set family times. What you may find is that these notifications are never as urgent as we might convince ourselves and the work can wait until your allotted work times. This practice is critical in protecting your family time.

Embrace the modern age to leave your legacy. Throughout history, children rarely had the opportunity to see their parents in action at work. In 2024, we have the chance to put our work and efforts on display. I encourage you to use technology to leave a digital record of the impact you make with your work. I created an email address for each of my daughters at a young age. I send personal notes, letters, and life lessons to the emails regularly. This allows me to document these life lessons which I hope to share with them when they turn eighteen as they enter a new phase of their lives.

Balancing a business and family life is no easy feat, but it’s possible with the right strategies. By setting a family vision, embracing Parkinson’s law, being present, and using technology to leave a legacy, you can build a successful business without sacrificing your family time.

Remember, your family is your greatest asset. Nurturing your family relationships is more important than growing your business.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.