How High Performing CEOs Across 6 Industries Are Preparing for Trump 2.0

The era of Trump 2.0 has officially arrived. Today, Donald J. Trump will once again be sworn in as president of the United States, making him the 45th and 47th American president.

While his first term in office was marked by a key legislative achievement in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which slashed the corporate tax rate and beefed up small-business-focused deductions and incentives, it was also a time of considerable tumult. Not only did the global Covid 19 pandemic send businesses into crisis mode and roil supply chains for years, but the amount of change policy-wise was staggering as well. The number of executive orders signed under Trump 1.0? The tally over four years was 220, compared with Joe Biden’s 155, according to the American Presidency Project. To add more perspective: Barack Obama, who in 2014 famously told his cabinet “I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone”—suggesting he would also favor executive action in the face of an intractable Congress—signed 276 EOs during his eight years in office. Trump’s second administration is fixing to be as climactic, if not more so. His pledge to raise and expand tariffs, deport undocumented workers en masse, and potentially roll back regulations and cut spending could be transformational for companies.

For a sense of how the nation’s CEOs are rising to the occasion, we took the temperature of high-performing business leaders, many of whom are on the Inc. 5000. We looked at several key sectors including: manufacturing and consumer goods, tech, food, business services, and federal contracting. Here are their game plans. Manufacturers The companies that manufacture products in the U.S. are sitting pretty right now. Even those that import some raw materials, provided those inputs remain minimal, aren’t bothered by Trump’s plans to boost tariffs. There is, however, the not-unrealistic concern that if countries seek retribution, these businesses won’t be safe for long. Read more: How Inc. 5000 Manufacturing Companies Plan to Respond to High Tariffs

Food service businesses Businesses in the food service industry are gaming out different scenarios that could mimic what might happen if Trump makes good on his threat to boost tariffs. That includes boosting inventory and lining up domestic suppliers. For those facing mass deportations, companies are automating their processes. Read more: On the Menu for 2025: Fast Growth in the Food Business Consumer brands Companies are rethinking their supply chains, shifting business away from China and moving to seemingly safe territories like Thailand and Turkey. They’re not concerned, necessarily, about the consequences of temporary price spikes, as the shift will be felt industry-wide.

Read more: How Consumer Brands Are Preparing for Trump-Proposed Tariffs Business services companies These companies are expecting a mixed bag. Some are hopeful that another four years under Trump and his pro-deals posture will lead to a boom in M&A activity. Others, such as those who currently work with the government, are focusing more attention on private-sector clients, as they expect Trump’s government to pull back spending. Read more: Trump Round 2: How Business Services Companies Are Preparing for the New Administration