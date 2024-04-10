Jessica Alba Steps Down as Chief Creative Officer at the Honest Company

It’s been 12 years since she founded what would become a consumer products juggernaut. We take a look at her journey and what’s next.

Twelve years after starting the Honest Company, Jessica Alba is out of the day-to-day at the consumer-products maker.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 42-year-old entrepreneur who gained prominence as an actress in movies such as Fantastic Four and the television series Dark Angel announced she would step back from her role as chief creative officer. Alba said she plans to retain her board seat and continue providing “strategic advice” to the Los Angeles-based company she founded in 2012.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker,” she wrote on Instagram. “Building Honest has been a true labor of love.” Alba was at the vanguard of what would become de rigueur for celebrities–that is, actually founding real businesses. To that point, celebrities had mostly lent their names out to brands or served as pitch people, save for a handful of examples. The year before Alba founded Honest, That ’70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments alongside billionaire Ron Burkle and Madonna’s former manager, Guy Oseary. Bethenny Frankel, formerly a Real Housewives star, also beat Alba to market with the launch of Skinnygirl products in 2009.

Since Alba’s foray, however, the field of famous faces starting companies has proliferated. Inc.’s own 2024 Female Founders 250 list features celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, co-founder of the clean beauty company The Outset; Christina Aguilera, co-founder of sexual health company Playground; Selena Gomez, co-founder of mental health site Wondermind; Hailey Bieber, of skin care brand Rhode, and Katy Perry, co-founder of nonalcoholic apéritifs maker De Soi.

Alba herself landed atop Inc.’s Female Founders list in 2020, with the launch of Honest Beauty, the company’s then-newer line of makeup, skin care, and hair care products. That expansion marked the company’s push into Europe, which kicked off in April 2019. The Honest Company went public in 2021, raising more than $400 million, after earlier landing funding from investors including General Catalyst, Lightspeed, and Fidelity. Like in many businesses, there have been fits and starts. Acquisition talks. Leadership changes. There were legal challenges, too. The company allegedly wrongly labeled ingredients in some products as natural or chemical-free. The Honest Company reportedly settled those disputes for $7.35 million in 2017.

The other thing about Alba’s experience that should be familiar to just about every entrepreneur: She started her company as a means for solving a problem in her own life. At age 27 and pregnant with her first child, Alba had an allergic reaction to a product that was marketed for babies. She remembered her own health issues as a child, which included asthma and severe allergies. “It sort of dawned on me that I was going to bring a little person into the world, and what if she was going to have the same health issues as I did? That was terrifying to me,” Alba told Inc. in 2020.