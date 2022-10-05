The White House this week sent a news flash that could change the face of small business lending sometime next year.

Buried deep in a factsheet from October 4, entitled “Vice President Harris Announces New Public and Private-Sector Efforts to Advance Racial Equity at Freedman’s Bank Forum,” is a notice of a proposed rule change that the U.S. Small Business Administration is expected to undertake in the next few months, lifting a 40-year moratorium on new Small Business Lending Companies. Translation: Fintechs and other alternative lenders would be able to apply for a license to offer SBA-backed 7(a) loans.

The working capital loans, available for up to $5 million with repayment periods of seven to 25 years, depending on the purpose of the loan, are among the SBA’s more popular traditional loan programs. In its 2023 budget, the SBA requested $35 billion for its 7(a) program, up $5 billion from 2022. This proposal would not increase the amount of funds available to borrowers through the program. Rather, it would open eligiblity to additional lenders, likely widening the overall pool of approved lenders and possibly lowering average loan amounts. Currently, only approved lenders can authorize loans under the program. Bill Briggs, formerly the acting associate administrator for the Small Business Administration's Office of Capital Access, points out that the moratorium has allowed only 14 licenses for the past 40 years.

Requests for comment at several fintech companies including Kabbage, PayPal, and Funding Circle were not returned in time for publication.

The SBA says its objective for this proposed policy change is to grow the number of lenders that receive its loan guarantee, which typically ranges from 75 percent to 85 percent, depending on the program and the size of the loan. The result, the agency adds, would increase small business lending, particularly in underserved markets and among smaller-dollar borrowers.

During the pandemic, businesses led by people of color and those who didn’t have longstanding banking relationships were largely shut out of federal emergency lending programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, as lenders prioritized existing customers.

In just one study, which looked at the early stages of the pandemic, there were significant variations across counties with the highest concentration of Black-owned businesses, Inc. previously reported. For example, only 7 percent of firms in the racially diverse Bronx, a borough of New York City, and 11.6 percent of firms in Wayne County, Michigan, home of the predominantly Black city of Detroit, received these loans. The national average of firms receiving funding in a given county from the period was 17.7 percent.

Fintechs were a welcome counterpoint. The alternative lenders including PayPal and Kabbage were granted access to the program after a second tranche of funding was approved by the U.S. Congress in late April of 2020. The earlier tranche, which was available to only traditional SBA lenders expended all of its funding within two weeks of launching earlier in the month. Suddenly the dollar figure per loan plummeted, as more smaller-dollar borrowers received approval. The average loan size in PPP's first round was $206,000, and $72,000 in the second round, according to the Economic Innovation Group’s reading of SBA data.

In other words, this new rule change, if approved, may well be significant for small businesses that have been shut out from traditional lending channels. "The problem with the bank network, which has become even more prominent over the past 10 years, is it doesn't reach the very smallest businesses. That space has been taken over by the Squares and the PayPals and the Intuits," former SBA boss, Karen Mills, told Inc. in January 2021.

To be sure, it’s worth noting that as the number of borrowers accessing the program increased, the incidence of fraud did pick up. A New York Times investigation revealed that the federal government has already charged 1,500 people with defrauding pandemic-aid programs, and more than 450 people have been convicted so far. And that’s thought to be just the tip of the iceberg.