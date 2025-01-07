Jonathan Wasserstrum 2019

Jon thought he was a great boss. His team thought he was a control freak. Who was right?

Neither? Both? Each of us has a different Map. Jon was the CEO at a mid-sized manufacturing company. His seasoned executive team resented not being trusted with their areas of the business. They were polishing their resumes when I was called in.

The map isn’t the territory None of us directly operates within the world as it is. We create internal representations, or Maps, of the world based on our perceptions and experience of it. Our Map helps us organize our interactions with our world and dictates our behavior. At the core of our Map are our beliefs and identity. You cannot change people. You can, however, change their Map by altering their subjective experience of their world. This change comes about by adding new helpful resources to a person’s Map via neuroscience techniques, which I’m teaching you in my blogs. The result of changing someone’s Map is the end, or at least dramatic reduction, of challenging behaviors, limiting beliefs, and emotional disengagement. The business result is increased accountability, proactivity, commitment, and performance.

Here’s the net-net: Everyone has a Map, and each is unique.

You can edit/enhance your Map or another’s Map to improve abilities, performance, power, and choice.

You can step onto the Map of another to influence outcomes and/or increase trust and connection. When you learn to edit your Map as well as others’, the possibilities for growth and increased results are endless. You are here

Your Ecology is your frame of reference;what you learned from your parents about the world, how much safety, belonging, and mattering you experience, what you believe about the world and yourself. Your Ecology was formed between zero and seven years old. Your Ecology formed your initial Map; it is the collection of internal resources you have at your disposal. Your Map can be edited or enhanced. It’s just that very, very few people know how. It’s deep and totally ingrained in your subconscious mind. Maybe you have patience, trust, and confidence on your Map, or maybe you don’t and would like to. Maybe you want access to different resources.

Your Desires are what you want to create in your life. They form the other side of the tug of war of your subconscious mind. Equal and opposing forces are pulling you back to your Ecology, and forward to your Desires. No wonder it can be hard to get what you want, or once you have it, to feel satisfied. But as we edit and enhance your Map, the pull of your Ecology lessens, which makes it more possible to fulfill your Desires. What got you here won’t get you there Back to Jon and his trust adventure.

Jon was raised in a home where trust was minimal. Over the years he experimented with being a trusting boss, and developed a happy and high performing team. Then one day his wife left him, and Jon’s trust experiments ended. Fast forward five years, and we see Jon’s controlling and micro managing have become out of control. Over the course of six months, we used a number of neuroscience tools to access and heal Jon’s trust of others and himself. Then we taught him reinforcing behavior patterns. Now his executive team is deeply engaged, Jon has more time to spend on strategy, and he has married a wonderful woman, whom he is having a solid experience of trust with. Jon edited his Map, adding trust of self and others to it. How do you do you do this? Start with an “Outcome Frame” followed by a neuroscience process. The Outcome Frame you can do on your own; the neuroscience process your (properly trained) executive coach can do for you.