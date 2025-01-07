tentEntrancea

For many organizations, repeat customers are the sign of brand loyalty . However, at Disney Institute, we believe that true brand loyalty is something entirely different and far more meaningful.

How can you tell the difference between FALSE and TRUE loyalty?

Try this activity. Think of a brand that you have a long-lasting relationship with, and ask yourself the following questions:

Do you spend more time or money with the company in repeated purchases?

Have you stopped looking into offerings provided by competitors?

Do you travel longer distances or wait longer to do business with them?

Do you forgive them when they make small mistakes?

Do you tell others about your positive experiences and recommend the company to others?

If you answered, “yes,” to these questions you may–or may not–be truly loyal to this brand. For example, customers that appear loyal may simply be unaware or unable to access competitors or alternatives. Now, ask yourself another important question. How you would feel if this brand went out of business?