Follow the Leader: Management by Walking Around

Often times, organizations find themselves in the following predicament: A mission is in place and desired behaviors have been identified and agreed upon, yet a disconnect remains between the leadership and staff.

How can an organization align its efforts?

The best place to look to is leadership. However complete your business model may be, your efforts will collapse if managers do not exhibit-;and reinforce-;the right behaviors. Have you ever been in a situation when your manager asked you to change a set of behaviors, but he or she also exhibits this very behavior? Think about how this inconsistency can affect a team and your organization’s culture

Leaders have a crucial role in the workplace. Beyond managing the tasks essential to running an organization smoothly, they act as role models for employees and customers. Below are three ways your organization can develop a culture that encourages exemplary leadership: