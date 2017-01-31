What’s the Secret to Successful Teamwork? Be Nice

Last year, The New York Times printed an interesting article about how to build the perfect team . In it, the author cites some compelling research about why some work groups are successful and others are not.

The author writes: “What interested the researchers most . . . was that teams that did well on one assignment usually did well on all the others. Conversely, teams that failed at one thing seemed to fail at everything. The researchers eventually concluded that what distinguished the ‘good’ teams from the dysfunctional groups was how teammates treated one another.”

The relationship employees have with each other clearly plays a critical role in creating an effective team, keeping employees happier over time, and ultimately, having an impact on an organization’s overall success.

So, what was the secret ingredient in how these successful teams treated one another? Simply said, being nice! Which made perfect sense to us. At Disney Institute, in our professional development training courses, we share with business professionals something we have found to be a key success factor: organizations and leaders should strongly encourage peer-to-peer (employee-to-employee) care.