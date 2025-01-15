Employee Engagement Hasn’t Been This Low Since 2014

Employers, be warned — employee engagement has hit a decade low. According to a new report from analytics and advisory firm Gallup on part- and full-time U.S. employees, just 31 percent reported being engaged at work last year, the lowest level measured in a decade. And the number of actively disengaged employees rose to 17 percent, up from 16 percent in 2023.

A lack of defined roles, close connections, and growth opportunities drove the drop. Only 46 percent of employees knew what was expected of them at work (compared with 56 percent in March 2020), just 39 percent felt strongly that someone at work cared about them (down from 47 percent in March 2020), and a mere 30 percent strongly agreed that someone at work encouraged their development (down from 36 percent in March 2020).

Younger employees fared worse than other age groups. Engagement levels for Gen-Z employees decreased by 5 percentage points, with significant declines in their clarity around job expectations, access to materials and equipment needed to do their work well, and opportunities to do what they do best.

What’s behind this lower engagement and increased detachment? Rapid organizational changes, challenges arising from hybrid and remote work transitions, new customer and employee expectations, and broken performance management practices all contributed, Gallup’s research found.