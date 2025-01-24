How the Woolly Mammoth Could Prevent Trillions in Economic Loss

Colossal Biosciences isn’t bringing the woolly mammoth back just for fun. We need it.

More than one million species are threatened with extinction, according to the United Nations. “Right now, it’s causing ecological effects,” says Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences. “But tomorrow it’ll be causing economic effects.”

Perhaps known best for its efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth, Dallas-based Colossal’s core mission is preserving biodiversity—the variety of life in ecosystems. And biodiversity isn’t just important to conservationists—economists are also concerned. The World Economic Forum estimates that “half of global GDP—$44 trillion—is dependent on nature to some extent,” and predicts that biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse could cause a decline in global GDP of $2.7 trillion annually by 2030. Luckily, Colossal is working on the problem.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Colossal’s scientists, based in Boston, Dallas, and Melbourne, Australia, have made recent strides toward bringing back the woolly mammoth, Tasmanian tiger, and dodo bird, assembling the most comprehensive genomes to date for each of the extinct species and making breakthroughs in bridging the gap between DNA sequences and live organisms. “We’ve had some pretty big milestones and had a lot of scientific firsts as well as technology innovations, which has driven us to be able to raise the amount of capital that we’ve raised and has then continued to bolster investor interest,” Lamm says. The Inc. Best in Business 2024 honoree just raised $200 million in Series C funding from TWG Global, Colossal announced in a January 15 press release, bringing the total raised since its 2021 launch to $435 million. With that comes a new valuation of $10.2 billion, making Dallas-based Colossal Texas’s first ever decacorn (a unicorn worth at least $10 billion). Colossal’s recent funding will be used to expand laboratories and continue to make advances in computational biology, cellular engineering, genetic engineering embryology, and animal husbandry, which will contribute not only to the de-extinction projects but also to species preservation and human health care.

The relationship between biodiversity and the economy Biodiversity in ecosystems is essential for food security, drinkable water, medicine, climate stability—and economic growth. A November 2024 study found that exposure to biodiversity risk was associated with a 3.2 percent decrease in ROA, on average, and research published this month observed that firms with greater exposure to biodiversity risk “may be compelled to maintain substantial capital reserves to ensure operational continuity,” which could undercut firm efficiency. And what is biodiversity risk, exactly? The World Wildlife Fund outlines three components of biodiversity risk to businesses: Physical risk, including raw material shortages and loss of ecosystem services.

Regulatory risk, which represents the costs associated with either operating in a poorly regulated environment or being unprepared to comply with regulation.

Reputational risk, or loss of brand value if a company is perceived to act with disregard to the ecosystem. A key way to guard against biodiversity risk—de-extinction and conservation of vulnerable species to restore balance to the ecosystem—is exactly what Colossal is working on.

“A lot of people are talking about carbon sequestration and methane suppression, which is fantastic, but not enough people are talking about the biodiversity loss and its impacts to the world,” Lamm says. So what does the woolly mammoth have to do with it? Back to the elephant—or rather, mammoth—in the room. What does resurrecting a giant herbivore do for biodiversity? Well, the arctic permafrost is currently thawing and projected to release between 119.3 and 251.6 billion tons of carbon by 2100, a November study found. But as Lamm explained on Inc.’s What I Know podcast in 2022, research shows that expanding the population of large herbivores like the mammoth would increase snow density and reduce the ground surface temperature, thus protecting the permafrost.

That’s why Colossal is on track to produce the first mammoths for rewilding by 2028. What about the dodo bird? Colossal’s de-extinction efforts are also helping existing species. Colossal’s research is helping combat elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, which can cause a hemorrhagic disease that is the single largest cause of death in young elephants in North America, Europe, and Thailand, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine, Colossal provided research support and funding for a vaccine that is being tested in elephants at the Houston Zoo. “If we are able to cure, or at least prevent, EEHV across the three major strains, it could save more elephants than all of elephant conservation combined for the past 50 years,” Lamm says.

Work on dodo bird de-extinction, meanwhile, is informing mechanisms to preserve threatened bird species, and progress on the Tasmanian tiger project has helped pioneer technology that may make its relative, the endangered northern quoll, resistant to cane toad poison—one of its main causes of death. The Australian government classifies the cane toad as an invasive species. If northern quolls are able to eat cane toads, Lamm explains, it will both boost their population and help reduce the cane toad’s harmful impacts on the environment. What’s next? Cultivating primordial germ cells for the dodo bird, making edits to further refine the Tasmanian tiger’s genome, and fine-tuning follicle design to grow mammoth hair are among Lamm’s goals for Q1. Meanwhile, Colossal’s artificial womb technology—the company is on track to grow the first animal fully ex-utero by 2026—could be particularly impactful for saving vulnerable species.

“Imagine a world where we are growing 100 northern white rhinos fully ex-utero in the lab and then working with rewilding partners to put them back into their environment,” Lamm says. “I think that I could change the game, because then for conservation, you won’t have a need for surrogacy.” As Colossal makes progress toward reviving extinct mammals and birds, it also supports the conservation of similar endangered species through its nonprofit arm, the Colossal Foundation, which it launched in October 2024. So far, it has 48 partners, including Re:wild, Save the Elephants, and Biorescue. “We have to figure out as a global society how we work and live one-on-one with nature,” says Lamm.