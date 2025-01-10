It’s Now Possible to Make Batteries Out of Paper

This startup just won an award at CES for its paper-based battery.

We’ve made batteries out of all sorts of materials, from lithium, to nickel, to lead. But one startup featured at CES this week has produced a battery made of paper, believe it or not.

Flint’s paper battery is poised to provide a more sustainable and affordable alternative to the traditional lithium-ion model, used in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, medical devices, energy storage systems and more. The Singapore-based company recently secured $2 million in funding to bring this technology to market, according to a Jan. 3 press release from the company. It also presented the paper battery at CES 2025 this week, where it won the Best of CES Sustainability award on Thursday. The cellulose in paper serves as a natural medium for ions to flow between the anode and cathode, so the rechargeable batteries share a similar structure with lithium-ion batteries and integrate with current manufacturing processes.

“We’re working on changing the materials, so instead of fusing lithium, nickel and cobalt, we’re using zinc, manganese and cellulose papers,” Carlo Charles, Founder and CEO of Flint, told TechCrunch. “With those three things, we can change the way the battery can be used but keep how the battery is made.” The batteries are biodegradable and compostable—once the vacuum-sealed casing is removed and the battery is exposed to natural elements like rain, sunlight and soil, it will break down into its non-toxic components. Paper makes the batteries flexible, and Flint says they maintain functionality even when punctured, bent or damaged. They have also been designed to be non-flammable.

“Our cost-effectiveness is key to driving adoption at scale,” Charles says. “We’re not just offering a sustainable option; we’re offering a better, safer, and a more affordable alternative to unsustainable batteries.” Private angel investors from France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US contributed to Flint’s $2 million seed funding round, which closed in October and was announced Jan 2. Hatcher+, a Singapore-based venture capital firm, also participated. Flint says the funding will be used for pilot production, intellectual property protection, building a team of engineers and scientists and driving commercialization.