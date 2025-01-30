RFK Jr. Commits to Protecting Innovation, Including Stem Cell Research

Four key takeaways from his appearance before the Senate Finance Committee.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, testified in confirmation hearings before the Senate’s Finance Committee Wednesday, fielding questions about his stance on research funding, the insurance industry, prescription drug prices, vaccines, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

“Innovation is going to be the key to public health” Mentioning advances in AI and telemedicine, Kennedy highlighted the opportunity to make breakthroughs in health care. “It’s all going to rely on innovation, and I don’t want to do anything that inhibits or impairs the pace of innovation,” he said. He also confirmed that he would help ensure that funding for long Covid research is primarily allocated toward novel treatments rather than replications of existing studies.

Kennedy had previously clarified that his “gold standard” for scientific research includes allocating at least one-fifth of the NIH budgets to replication, as well as publishing raw data and peer reviews alongside scientific studies. He also committed to protect stem cell research, adding, “Stem cell research today can be done on umbilical cords, and you don’t need fetal tissue.” When Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) inquired further if he would protect the laws that are currently in effect, Kennedy responded, “My job is, senator, to enforce the laws.”

Pharmacy benefit manager reform Kennedy stated that he does not support the “rapacious behavior” of pharmacy benefit managers and commended the Senate Finance Committee’s prior bipartisan legislation on PBM reform, calling it one of the “most common, unifying issues among both Democrats and Republicans.” PBMs handle pharmaceutical drug benefits for insurers, working as intermediaries between pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurance providers. They have previously been criticized for a lack of transparency when it comes to pricing. A PBM reform package introduced by Senate Finance Committee Chair Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and Ranking Member Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) passed the Senate Finance Committee in November 2023. In December 2024, many of its components were part of Congress’ year-end spending bill—including a requirement for companies owning health insurers or PBMs to divest their businesses operating pharmacies within three years—but they were ultimately eliminated.

Kennedy also mentioned that President Trump hopes to work on the issue. “President Trump wants to get the excess profits away from the PBMs and send it back to primary care, to patients in this country,” Kennedy said. Reduced prescription drug prices U.S. drug prices are nearly 2.78 times higher than prices in 33 other countries, according to a 2024 RAND report.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) asked Kennedy if he would “end that absurdity” and commit to ensuring that Americans don’t have to pay more than consumers in other countries for the same drugs. “I think in principle, we can,” Kennedy said. “We should end that disparity.” Lawsuits against vaccine companies When asked by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Kennedy agreed that he would not accept compensation “from a drug company, a medical device company, a hospital system or a health insurer for at least four years.”