5 Lessons From Starting 5 Businesses 

Owning a business is challenging, but it’s also a powerful opportunity for personal and professional growth. It allows you to provide others with a platform to showcase their skills while addressing your customers’ needs and solving their problems.

As a seasoned entrepreneur I have had made some very good decisions (and some very bad ones) along the way. Here are five of the most important things to keep in mind to increase your chance of success, based on my own experience. Lesson 1: Choose the right business partner Choosing the right business partner is one of the most critical decisions you’ll make as an entrepreneur. I’ve had the opportunity to work with business partners three times. I learned how much relationships can evolve over time and how crucial alignment is, especially during challenging moments.

When starting a venture, there’s often a surge of energy and excitement. But as obstacles arise, the strength of your partnership will be tested. A business partnership is much like a marriage—it requires mutual trust, shared values, and the ability to navigate difficult situations together. If those qualities aren’t present, you may find it’s better to go solo. That said, a strong business partnership can be an incredible foundation for success. The key is finding someone you can rely on and grow with over the years. If you can do that, your partnership will not only withstand challenges but thrive in the long term. Lesson 2: Don’t just hire based on skill

Hire based on values and core principles, not just skill. My companies used to hire mostly on skill and over time we realized it’s not enough. A person can be a skilled professional but if they don’t fit into the team or they have personal values that don’t compliment the rest of the team it can sometimes backfire. What’s more, toxicity within your company culture is dangerous and can result in many internal issues. Beware. If you notice that it’s causing some issues in your company, I suggest that you gather the management team and try to understand your core values. What makes your business work? What do you stand for? Write these down, communicate them to the whole company, and be ready to hire and fire based on them to protect your business and your teams. Lesson 3: Small is the new big

One of my favorite quotes is “small is the new big”—from Seth Godin’s book Small is the New Big. Yes, you read that twice. It’s all about finding the small niche space that’s not of interest to big companies—the gap in which customers are not being serviced the best way possible. These niches can be targeted with limited resources if you are smart about it. The key to success is that you need a very clear group of people who are your target market. So, find the thing you do very well, refine it, excel at it, and scale it. Lesson 4: Don’t forget to think big Thinking big might seem like a bit of a contradiction. The previous point is about acting small and starting small, but thinking big is about having a clear vision—finding your North Star. How do you see your company in the future? What’s the size of the company? Where can you go with it?

Take some time to set some ambitious goals in order to connect the dots between your niche and your North Star. You need to envision this and set your eye on the prize, no matter how difficult it is to achieve. Lesson 5: Find the “why” Find your purpose. In the early days I did not understand this very well. I was not clear on the “why”—it was usually the desire to be independent financially, or work in a space that I chose. When you have your own business there are many perks like these but you should not use this as your purpose. The purpose is why you do this, besides the money. What drives you?

You probably will not take time to wonder about this when the business is doing well, but during times when business is lean you need to know the reason why you are doing it. What truly motivates you? For me it was understanding that what we do is helping people be kinder to each other, connect better, and build relationships across the world. We can make people happier and possibly even live longer, because happier people live longer. Once I found this purpose, money was moved to the sideline. Having your purpose is very important and could be what enhances your business’s longevity. Final thoughts