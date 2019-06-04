Apple did something during its keynote address at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday many didn't expect. And now we're all left with big, big questions.

You see, we all anticipated talk of software and perhaps even a mention of the Mac Pro computer Apple unveiled. But it was the Pro Display XDR monitor Apple showcased that might have stolen the show.

There's little debating that people are willing to pay serious cash for a great-looking screen. Just look at the cash consumers will plunk down on a big, 4K television they can put in their living room. For a great-looking LG TV, for instance, you'll need to spend $2,000 or more.

And in the monitor market, where gamers and graphic designers are always looking for an edge, spending more than $1,000 on a new display isn't out of the ordinary. Indeed, it's commonplace.

But Apple just did something not many people would have expected.

Not only is the iPhone maker offering a monitor that it hopes will attract serious shoppers. It unveiled a monitor in the Pro Display XDR that will start at $5,000. And if you want the really special model with a matte screen--and the Pro stand that lets you more easily move the screen to fit it in just the right spot--you'll spend thousands more.

That's right. If you want to get what Apple believes is the world's best monitor, you'll be spending $7,000.

So, what do you get for that? Well, you can count on a 32-inch screen that has thin bezels all around. It has not a 4K resolution, but a 6K resolution. And with a 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, Apple says the picture quality will be stellar.

The matte finish is another interesting feature. It's something that will reduce glare on your screen and should make for a more eye-pleasing experience in high-light situations. And the Pro stand's ease of use means you can tilt and adjust the display's height with any trouble.

Suffice it to say that Apple's monitor is truly high end.

But that all doesn't solve one very big question Apple will need to answer: will anyone actually buy this thing?

Apple was careful to pitch the Pro Display XDR as a professional utility that will appeal most to graphic designers, video producers, and others that need the latest and greatest visuals. Indeed, the display is not meant for simple office use or the average consumer who would rather spend a few hundred dollars on a screen.

But Apple also needs to convince the power-hungry corporate user why they shouldn't opt for a monitor that costs even a couple grand instead of the Pro Display XDR. Apple also needs to explain to them why they shouldn't just buy a top-of-the-line LG television with downright unbelievable visual quality and call it a day.

I'm as tech obsessed as the next person. And I can firmly say that the Mac Pro Apple unveiled on Monday is impressive. I'll even venture to say that the Pro Display XDR could be a really amazing monitor.

But that price. I just can't get over that price. And I find it hard to believe that others will be able to justify it, as well.

But alas, Apple has shocked us before. And it's certainly possible that this time around, the Pro Display XDR will succeed where Apple's earlier displays have failed and generate for the company serious cash on every purchase.