Famed entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban knows who to blame for Uber's IPO woes.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, Cuban accused Silicon Valley venture capitalists that invested in Uber of forcing the company to wait too long to go public. That, he said, translated to a disastrous IPO that sent the company's shares plummeting.

"I just think we're seeing a reflection of the Silicon Valley ethos in the public market," he said. "The whole attitude was wait, wait, wait, wait, wait."

Cuban, who was an investor in Uber competitor Lyft, believes that Uber needed to move more quickly in its IPO. He said that the company is "not a growth company" and has "nothing exciting about it."

Uber went public at $45 last week and quickly saw its shares slide. The company's shares are hovering at $40.42 with no signs of getting back to its $45 share price any time soon.

Timing an IPO can be difficult. You need to work with investment banks to determine your company's value to investors. You also need to balance your desire to go public and cash out your shares with the desires of your earlier investors. In many cases, those are venture capital firms.

Before it went public, Uber had 23 venture capital rounds, according to Crunchbase. It raised nearly $25 billion.

In his interview with CNBC, Cuban cautioned that Silicon Valley venture capital firms, none of which specifically mentioned by name, look really bad in the Uber IPO. He charged them with not being able to value companies well and called the venture capital market "not a very efficient."

But what can you, as an entrepreneur, do about it? Can you simply ignore venture capital until your company is large enough to go public?

Like it or not, venture capital is the lifebloood of the startup community. Without those investments, companies--many of which do not turn a profit--would go under. But in exchange for the cash they need to grow, venture capitalists take a chunk of their business. They also can take board seats and have a big hand in when companies go public.

Ultimately, Cuban said, it's important that you rely on your executives to find good investors who won't wait too long or hold back an IPO to the point that it no longer makes financial sense. Doing so means having executives with real knowledge of how to find investors and a rolodex available to quickly choose the right venture capitalist for your business. Knowing that a venture capitalist aligns with your views and timeline is critical.