Watch out, Apple. A new smartphone was just unveiled that might pose a serious threat to the iPhone maker.

The China-based boutique smartphone maker OnePlus is back at it with two new smartphones--the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The former is your standard handset with a nice design and solid specs, but it's the OnePlus 7 Pro that most people are talking about.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the company's best answer yet to Apple's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus. It comes with a 6.7-inch screen and runs on the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Add that to a compelling, all-screen design and a set of features that make it an obvious choice for many Android users and it's one you don't want to miss.

Best of all, the reviews are in and tech critics believe it might be the best Android smartphone you can buy. If you're wondering why, read on to check out three key features that make it special--and a great buy.

Seriously Impressive Specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro ships with impressive features you can find elsewhere, but not always in the same package.

The device ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a chip that's widely considered one of the most powerful on the market today. It already powers most of the high-end smartphones you can find elsewhere, like Samsung's Galaxy S10.

In a rather surprising move, OnePlus offers up to 12GB of RAM in the handset, which should be more than enough to power even the most sophisticated apps. It has 4,000mAh battery pack, which means it could last up to two days on a single charge, and with support for fast charging, your battery shouldn't be much of a concern.

Add all that to a 90Hz refresh rate display, which means fast-moving action and app transitions will look exceedingly smooth, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and you'll find the smartphone is a truly premium device.

A Top-Notch Design

In a world where smartphone companies are trying to build devices with all-screen designs, it's hard to find much fault in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The smartphone ships with a true all-screen design. That means it has thin bezels around its 6.7-inch screen and no notch at the top, like what you'd find in Apple's latest iPhones.

That notch has become a popular feature in devices because companies want to offer an all-screen design, but need the notch at the top to house the front-facing camera and earpiece.

OnePlus found a way around that with the OnePlus 7 Pro by delivering a pop-up selfie camera in the smartphone. When you want to snap a picture, the pop-up selfie camera appears from behind the screen and snaps your photo. When you're done, you can send the selfie back behind the screen, where you won't see it anymore.

It's a major selling point in today's market. Companies are trying hard to deliver something unique and truly all-screen. OnePlus is one step closer than most.

But it's not just about the screen. The device also comes with a sleek finish that fits easy in your pocket and a colorful backplate that makes it even more attractive.

From a design perspective, it's a winner.

Price You Can't Beat

One of the biggest problems in today's market is pricing. If you want an iPhone XS, for instance, you can expect to drop at least $999. If you want to bump that to an iPhone XS Max, you can easily pay hundreds of dollars more.

But affordability has been a OnePlus hallmark for years. And the company has stayed the course in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The new device starts at just $669. And if you want a version with more RAM, you can fork over $749.

Compare that to the $999 iPhone XS, $1,099 iPhone XS Max, or the $1,980 Galaxy Fold and suddenly, the OnePlus 7 Pro looks like a much better deal.