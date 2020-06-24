There’s no doubt, that these are challenging times for the U.S. economy. Unemployment, mounting debt, and business closures have had a major impact on businesses of all sizes, with a particularly painful hit to small businesses.

As America takes its early steps to economic recovery, women entrepreneurs play a significant role. Whether it’s keeping existing businesses going strong, or starting new businesses, women entrepreneurs will be key to getting our economy back on its feet.

Conversely, studies find that gender gaps cost the economy 15 percent of GDP.

Women’s entrepreneurship is on the rise. Between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses increased 21 percent to a total of nearly 13 million, while revenues rose 21 percent to $1.9 trillion.

But not all the news is positive.

Lack of funding, low representation of women in leadership roles, and the lack of government-led policies supporting women entrepreneurs have all been barriers to success. While capital investment in all-female founding teams reached an all-time high of $3.3 billion in 2019, that figure represented only 2.8 percent of capital invested across the entire U.S. startup ecosystem.

This is why Dell Technologies and Inc. have come together to create a multi-level initiative designed to celebrate the journey and ingenuity of female entrepreneurship, while providing a community and resources for women founders. These two long-time champions of women entrepreneurs will provide unique experiences and opportunities for members of the Inc. audience and members of Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN).

DWEN was established by Dell Technologies as a global network in 2009 to empower women entrepreneurs to grow their business. The network helps like-minded women share best practices, build business opportunities through collaboration, explore international expansion, and access new resources and technologies that support business growth.

is an ideal partner for Dell in these efforts. For more than 40 years, Inc. magazine has been serving the needs of entrepreneurs, business owners, and those dreaming of starting their own businesses. Well ahead of the curve, Inc. has been a supporter and promoter of women entrepreneurs.

Over the past three years, more than half of all magazine covers have featured women entrepreneurs, including the first business magazine to feature a visually pregnant CEO. Each year, Inc. presents its list of 100 top Female Founders.

This partnership will shine a bright light on DWEN’s offerings for Inc.’s audience and grants DWEN membership opportunities for Inc.’s readership. DWEN membership provides access to investors, subject matter experts, and technology resources. It also offers access to valuable proprietary research and the opportunity to attend virtual and in-person events, and network with many leading women entrepreneurs around the world.