Election Officials Seek Additional Funds Despite Assuring Voting Security

Top election officials from two presidential swing states pleaded for more federal money for election infrastructure, even as they express confidence in their preparations for November’s vote.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, both Democrats, said during a House Administration Committee hearing that they need continued funding to improve election security, replace aging machines, hire personnel and upgrade voter registration systems.

But they and the four other state election officials at the hearing said they have been stretching their resources to do everything possible to help eligible voters participate this fall and keep ineligible voters out of the process. The appeal for more federal money comes as voting is about to begin in this year’s presidential election and as the first absentee ballots were starting to be mailed to voters.

The election process also has been coming under intense scrutiny around the country, fueled by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, his warnings without evidence that noncitizens will illegally vote this year and his ominous pledge to prosecute anyone involved in what he called “rampant cheating” in this year’s election.

The disinformation has prompted threats that have forced election administrators to beef up security, as well as attacks toward election workers that at times have required a law enforcement response. Insurance for voting

Fontes told the committee, which oversees federal elections, that Arizona has taken a number of steps to improve voter confidence and enhance election security this year, from hosting tabletop exercises to deploying a statewide ballot-tracking system. It also is deploying technology workers to ensure that county election offices are equipped with important safeguards. But “none of this is free,” he said, and there is still “zero sustained and dependable federal funding for this critical infrastructure.”

“Do the same for highways and dams and railroads and see what happens,” Fontes said. “We implore you, please consider, if this is such a big deal and if it is so important that we continue to have free, fair and secure elections, fund them.”

The Republican chair of the committee, Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, responded to the funding calls by promoting the SAVE Act, a proof-of-citizenship mandate for voters that is being pushed by Republicans and that previously passed the GOP-controlled House. Republicans are trying to push through the bill as part of wider legislation aimed at avoiding a partial government shutdown this fall.

Steil said to Benson that the legislation would give election administrators free access to a federal database to help them check for noncitizen voters on the rolls. Benson said Michigan already thoroughly verifies voter citizenship.

People must confirm under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens when they register to vote. Voting by noncitizens is prohibited in federal elections and is not allowed in any state elections, although a handful of municipalities allow it in limited circumstances. While illegal voting by noncitizens is extremely rare, the possibility that it could happen on a wider scale because of the influx of migrants at the southern border has become a theme of Republican campaign messaging this year. “American elections have proven to be secure, time and time again, because of the policies we already use to verify voters,” Trevor Potter, president of the Campaign Legal Center, said in response to Republicans who promoted the SAVE Act during Wednesday’s hearing. “Our system of checks and balances leaves no room for doubt that the official vote count is accurate.”

The committee also heard from New Mexico’s Democratic secretary of state, who discussed her state’s zero-tolerance policy for election fraud and a voter education campaign, and the Republican secretaries of state from Florida, Ohio and West Virginia.