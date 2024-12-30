4 Ways to Tame the Email Tsunami in 2025

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

You might dread the onslaught of emails that await you in the new year. Rather than reacting to every incoming email as it lands in your inbox, gain control over your workflow—and your sanity—by having an email strategy. The average American worker spends 28 percent of their time dealing with email. Here are four ways to manage email that I teach in my Worktalk writing training programs. 1. Limit email checking. Checking email distracts you from concentrated work. Research indicates that every time you interrupt your work, the interruption recovery time is around 25 minutes. However, if you were working on a complex problem and had many interrelated thoughts in mind, the interruption might cause you to lose track for a day or longer. The estimated annual cost of interruptions is $588 billion. In addition to this high financial cost, constant interruptions contribute to feeling overwhelmed and stressed. Some interruptions are unavoidable. However, email is a controllable interruption. Control it.

If you have trained your customers to expect an immediate response, inform them that you will check email at specific times. Perhaps you’ll check hourly or more often. But do not check email all the time. You will gain more control over your work and more peace of mind. 2. Don’t feel obligated to respond to every email immediately. Many workers feel that they must respond to emails within a few minutes of receiving them; in fact, many pride themselves on their quick email response time. But what is the cost of being at the mercy of every person who cares to push send? Perhaps you were in the middle of a report or were analyzing financial data. You are serving one customer. Responding to someone else’s emails immediately comes at the cost of the customer you were serving before you were interrupted.

When you hear that beep telling you an email has arrived, you instantly choose whether to open it or leave it for later. Leave it for later if you are in the middle of another task. If you respond within an hour, your customers will still feel they are getting great service. 3. Use time blocking. Time blocking was originally developed by Andrew Carnegie early in the 20th century. However, its recent popularity comes from Cal Newport’s seminal book, Deep Work (Grand Central Publishing, 2016). Newport emphasizes the need for knowledge workers to have uninterrupted periods of work time. Here’s how to apply time blocking: Decide to spend a specific period on a particular task. Set a timer if you need help keeping track of the time. Do that one task for your specified time; do not check email or, if possible, answer the phone. Then, spend the next short time block dealing with emails and answering phone calls. Then, start another time block. You will be amazed at how much more productive and less stressed you will be when you do one thing at a time.

4. Do not multitask. Research has proven that trying to do several things at once leads to more mistakes, 40 percent less productivity, and more time spent on each task. Why doesn’t multitasking work? Our brains can only do one thing at a time. Whenever we switch to another task, there is a “switching cost” of mental energy required just to move from one task to another. Moving quickly from task to task increases this switching cost to the extent that your productivity and liability to make mistakes increase dramatically. You make it easier to avoid multitasking if you minimize environmental distractions while trying to do concentrated work. Disable auto-alerts on your devices. Close the door to your office if you have a door. Go to a quiet conference room. Answer only the most urgent phone calls.

If being interrupted is part of your job, for example, working in the front office of a client-facing business, you may have no choice but to multitask, even though you need to do other, more focused tasks. This is challenging, but you can work around it with the cooperation of your manager and co-workers. Share the research about the pitfalls of multitasking. Brainstorm with your manager and team members to find ways for each team member to have periods to focus on concentrated work. The time block could be as brief as 15 minutes, but you will be amazed at how much you can accomplish if you do only one thing. These are key ways to tackle the email monster that eats away at your day. Take charge of your email load and strategize ways to use email as the business tool it was designed to be, while still focusing on what matters most.

