The Art of Conciseness: 5 Ways to Master Brevity

In today’s whirlwind business environment, concise communication is crucial. With emails, reports, and memos flooding inboxes daily, the ability to streamline your business writing can ensure that you are the person whose messages are read and understood. Conciseness saves time for the reader, although it might require the writer to apply more little grey cells. As 18th-century British lexicographer Samuel Johnson wrote, “Easy reading is hard writing.” Here are some strategies to help you master the art of brevity in your business writing.

First, embrace the principle that less is more. Instead of padding your sentences with unnecessary words or phrases, aim to be brief. Words like “just,” “very,” and “most” are often unnecessary, as are many adjectives and adverbs. Shorter emails and documents are easier to read and require less time and effort from the reader. In an age of endless inputs, it pays to streamline the reader’s experience. 1. Write shorter sentences

Long sentences dilute the potency of your message. Aim for an average sentence length of around 20 words as measured by Microsoft Word or another readability tool. Disciplining yourself to write shorter sentences makes your writing easier to read and increases the odds that your communication will succeed.

In addition to trimming excess words, pay attention to the structure of your sentences. Aim for simplicity and coherence, avoiding convoluted phrases or awkward constructions. Instead of writing, “Not only did the merger not contribute to productivity, it actually created unwieldy challenges in the corporate culture,” you could write, “The merger did not contribute to productivity and created unexpected challenges to the corporate culture.” Break up long sentences into shorter, more digestible chunks, and use transitional words and phrases to guide the reader through your writing smoothly. 2. Prefer the active voice

Additionally, opt for the active voice whenever possible. The active voice makes your writing more dynamic and reduces wordiness. Instead of writing, “The report was reviewed by the team” (passive voice), say, “The team reviewed the report” (active voice). According to an article in The Harvard Business Review, brain research indicates that we comprehend active sentences more quickly than passive ones. This is because active sentences follow a more natural, subject-verb-object structure, which aligns with how our brains process information. Using the active voice helps your reader grasp your message. 3. Write with verbs

Another tip for streamlining your business writing is to substitute verbs for unnecessary nouns. Rather than saying, “Make a decision,” simply say, “Decide.” Instead of writing, “We are taking it up for consideration,” write, “We are considering it.” When you can choose between using words like “request,” “work” and “need” as either nouns or verbs, opt for the verbal form. So instead of writing, “as per your request,” you would write, “as you requested.” This shortens your sentence and makes you seem more direct. Similarly, instead of saying “provide assistance,” say “assist.” By cutting out unnecessary nouns, you can convey your message more advantageously. 4. Use straightforward language

Minimize using jargon or overly complex language. While it may seem impressive to use industry-specific terminology, it often alienates readers and obscures your message. Instead, opt for clear and straightforward language that the average non-technical reader can understand. Remember, the goal of business writing is to communicate ideas clearly, not to show off your vocabulary. 5. Remember to revise

Lastly, remember to revise ruthlessly. After drafting your message, review it with a brutal critical eye. Great authors revise their work ten or twenty times–surely, you can tweak an email twice. Look for opportunities to tighten your prose, eliminate redundancy, and clarify your message. Remember, every word should serve a purpose and contribute to the effectiveness of your communication. Well-structured, concise messages convey efficiency and professionalism. They demonstrate that you value the reader’s time and have put your thoughts into a clear, direct format. You might have to stretch yourself to absorb these new habits. However, by keeping your sentences short and to the point, preferring the active voice, and substituting verbs for unnecessary nouns, you can streamline your communication and ensure you deliver your message effectively.

So the next time you sit down to compose an email or draft a report, remember: Less is more.

