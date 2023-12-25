Use Reflective Writing to Distill the Lessons of the Past Year

Year-end is an ideal time to reflect on what we have learned and achieved during the past year. In addition to your quantitative review of profits, conversions, and sales trends, take time to reflect on your professional and personal life.

Consider where your business has been and your vision for the new year. Writing reflectively – a form of journaling – enables you to pause, ponder, and process the work of the past year as part of your year-end review. Reflective writing involves critically analyzing or exploring an experience you’ve had, noting how it affected you, and what you plan to do with your new knowledge.

I encourage you to write out your reflections rather than simply thinking about them. Research shows that writing by hand is a more effective way to access your inner feelings than writing on a computer, but if your handwriting skills are rusty, the computer is also fine. Professional Reflections: Summarizing Your Year

Your professional reflections might follow a specific process or take a more free-wheeling approach. You can work through a process such as this to structure your year-end reflections: 1. Assess Whether You Met Your Goals: Now is the time to look back and see if you did what you set out to do. Review your goals from the beginning of the year and see how your progress measures up. This reflection makes it possible to assess whether your goals were realistic or need to be recalibrated in the new year.

2. Evaluate Your Strategies: As Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard wrote, “Life can only be understood backward, but it must be lived forward.” Now is a perfect time to consider the strategies and tactics you employed during the year. What could you have done differently to generate a better outcome? If you never pause to reflect on what worked and what didn’t, you are likely to robot-step your way forward, potentially compounding strategic errors.

3. Learn from Challenges: Obstacles, errors, and challenges popped up throughout the year. Look for lessons learned. How can you apply these lessons to your planning for the new year? If you do not analyze your mistakes, you’re likely to repeat them. Pondering your setbacks might be even more important than basking in your successes. You can also elicit insight by using writing prompts such as these:

What five adjectives best describe my business this year?

What are the three most significant things I accomplished this year?

What were my biggest mistakes this year, and what can I learn from these experiences?

What was my biggest time-waster this year, and how can I improve next year?

If I could give advice to my start-of-year self, what would I say? Personal Reflections: As you sum up your year, step back and look at your personal life, too. As a businessperson, you might feel closely identified with your work, but you are much more than your professional role. As the year draws to a close, spend a few minutes reflecting on yourself as an individual.

Set aside a block of time when you are unlikely to be disturbed. As you write, do not filter or judge what you are writing. Let the words flow, and allow yourself to be surprised by what you see. Allow yourself to write freely in response to some or all of the following questions: What am I most proud of from the past year?

What kind of person do I want to become next year, and what habit can I adopt to become that person?

What am I most grateful for?

What have I learned about myself this year, and how am I using that knowledge?

Have I taken care of my physical and mental health effectively through exercise, diet, and emotional self-care?

This personal end-of-year review might benefit you even more than the business review. How Can Reflective Writing Help You Grow?

Reflective writing is a powerful tool for business and personal growth. By helping you leverage insights from the current year and apply them to planning for the year ahead, it fosters clarity and adaptability, and encourages a mindset of continuous improvement. I encourage you to reflect on the essence of the current year so that next year will be even more successful than this one.

