3 Ways to Set Your Employees Up for Success in 2025

For small businesses, focusing on the right priorities for your employees in the first quarter can set the tone for the entire year. It’s a natural time to set the stage for success, align your efforts with long-term goals, and build momentum for the months ahead. At my company, Hello Alice, we end the year celebrating, assessing, and critiquing the previous three quarters. My hope is that then employees can rest, rejuvenate, and enjoy their families during the holidays. On my end, I do that and add in too many cocktails and too much cheese. Suddenly it’s day one back in the office or on a video call and it’s time to motivate, accelerate, and incentivize your employees for a successful year.

To make the most of Q1, focus on these three critical priorities to bring the best out in your employees and your business.

1. Set OKRs.

Objectives and key results for employees are a critical milestone that should be backed by data and actionable. OKRs are important for the company, departments, and individual employees. We set them in December so that the team is ready to move on them on January 2. Additionally, I like to have both quarterly and end of year OKRs. This approach allows for regular progress reviews and adjustments, ensuring everyone stays on track. According to John Doerr, venture capitalist and author of Measure What Matters (Portfolio, 2018), “An effective goal-setting system starts with disciplined thinking at the top, with leaders who invest the time and energy to choose what counts.”