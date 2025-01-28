3 Ways to Set Your Employees Up for Success in 2025
Your Q1 roadmap: planning for business success in 2025.
EXPERT OPINION BY ELIZABETH GORE, PRESIDENT AND CHAIRWOMAN, HELLOALICE.COM @ELIZABETHGOREUS
This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.
For small businesses, focusing on the right priorities for your employees in the first quarter can set the tone for the entire year. It’s a natural time to set the stage for success, align your efforts with long-term goals, and build momentum for the months ahead. At my company, Hello Alice, we end the year celebrating, assessing, and critiquing the previous three quarters. My hope is that then employees can rest, rejuvenate, and enjoy their families during the holidays. On my end, I do that and add in too many cocktails and too much cheese. Suddenly it’s day one back in the office or on a video call and it’s time to motivate, accelerate, and incentivize your employees for a successful year.
To make the most of Q1, focus on these three critical priorities to bring the best out in your employees and your business.
1. Set OKRs.
Objectives and key results for employees are a critical milestone that should be backed by data and actionable. OKRs are important for the company, departments, and individual employees. We set them in December so that the team is ready to move on them on January 2. Additionally, I like to have both quarterly and end of year OKRs. This approach allows for regular progress reviews and adjustments, ensuring everyone stays on track. According to John Doerr, venture capitalist and author of Measure What Matters (Portfolio, 2018), “An effective goal-setting system starts with disciplined thinking at the top, with leaders who invest the time and energy to choose what counts.”
2. Communicate performance incentives.
Once your OKRs are set—consider the benefits to your employees when they hit them. Whether it’s a financial bonus, gifted paid time off, professional development opportunities, or even a company-wide retreat, incentives inspire high performance and show your employees they are valued. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson famously said, “If you take care of your employees, they will take care of your business.” Have you seen his Necker Island retreat?
3. Renew your culture.
Even if you think strategy eats culture for breakfast, statistics show that culture is still a driving force for employee performance and retention. It is critical to share your values, mission, and purpose frequently to both motivate and inspire. Use the first three months of the year to reestablish and communicate your company’s culture. Host workshops, hold team-building activities, or create opportunities for open dialogue about what matters most to your workforce.
The Society for Human Resource Management reports that four of the top five reasons employees leave their employer globally are due to workplace culture. Consider that employees who rate their organization’s culture as “good” or “excellent” versus “poor” or “terrible” are 790 percent more likely to feel satisfied at work and are 83 percent less likely to be actively job hunting.
As you dive into the first quarter of the year, consider this time a launchpad for success—the effort you put in now will set the wheels in motion for the rest of the year. What will you do this year to inspire your employees? By setting clear goals, offering meaningful performance incentives, and renewing your culture, you’ll create a workplace where your employees thrive and you’ll be on your way to a successful year.
