3 Ways to Survive Your Worst Employee

It is a unique thing to manage human beings. These individuals are not family but you spend more time with them than your own kin. However, like your family or mine anyway, there are days that you adore them and there are days that they make you want to rip your hair out.

Zippia’s data says that 40 percent of Americans will be fired in their lifetime, but I am not discussing the normal churn of hiring, firing, and retention. This is about the worst employee you ever hired who created the mind-blowing incident that takes a cocktail or counseling to get over. In the lifetime of being a boss, you will have one. When that happens, I want to make you feel better to know that you aren’t the only one who has had an employee cause you shock, mortification, or a moment where you questioned your judgment about humanity.

In my discussions with CEOs, every single one of them has had that one absolutely unhinged employee who blows your mind with their behavior. It seems these stories fit into one of two buckets. There is an employee who profoundly hates you or the company no matter how they are treated, and therefore brings misery to all involved. Or worse, the heartbreaking story of an employee you mentored and adored over years who suddenly turns around to crawfish you (a term we use in the South for getting royally screwed). Jack Welch, former chair and chief executive of General Electric, said that a company that manages people well takes trouble employees head-on. “Disrupters are a personality type. If that’s the case, get them out of the way of people trying to do their jobs. They’re poison.”

Even with all the vetting, HR tools, and round-robin interviews, you don’t really know the person. My dad used to say over and over when I was dating, “You don’t really know a person until you go down the road with them.” You could say the same with employees.

So here is my trinity approach to getting past that one employee that brings you to your knees. 1. This happens to all of us

Sometimes knowing that it is not just you makes it better. When you go through something like this, reach out to your peer group and talk through what happened. With HR rules, you won’t be able to name names, but when you share the top-line content, I guarantee the honest folks in your group will have their own gut-punching story. 2. Learn from chaos

While you probably could not have prevented this from happening, assess the experience and reflect on learnings that might prevent something like this in the future. Question all involved to get unique perspectives on the situation. Never waste a crisis, and use this situation to make you and your team better leaders. 3. Put it away

Once you have shared with your peer mentors and then assessed the situation, leave it. Don’t spend so much time mourning or contemplating that you are taking away valuable moments from your good employees. Ruminating over the long term will not change history or make the future better. No matter how good you are at hiring or judging someone’s character, we are all still humans. Behavior will always be humankind’s greatest mystery. So have that cocktail or therapy rant, shake it off, and move on to the employees that build you up.

