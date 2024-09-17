5 Bad Things That Will Happen to You as a CEO
How to survive and even thrive when the worst happens
EXPERT OPINION BY ELIZABETH GORE, PRESIDENT AND CHAIRWOMAN, HELLOALICE.COM @ELIZABETHGOREUS
As you mature into your career as a CEO or founder, you will likely have some wonderful and terrible things happen along the way. When I started as a founder, wet behind the ears, I assumed I had the power to prevent any drama or financial catastrophe that loomed around my company, Hello Alice. You know what they say about assuming. You will have bad things happen to you and they will more than likely be these:
- You will have an unhinged employee
- You will feel deep isolation
- You will get sued
- You will have an unruly investor or financier
- You or a loved one will get sick
As an optimist, I don’t like to concentrate on negatives or what-ifs, but it is better to be prepared for these events. This list is not data-oriented or scientifically proved; these five scenarios are noted from hundreds of conversations I’ve had with my peer CEOs. Maybe knowing they exist and storing them in the back filing cabinet of your brain will give you the heads-up you need.
You might be thinking other tough things in business will 100 percent happen, such as cash flow crunch, layoffs, deals that go bust, or an economic downturn. We are in the midst of a tough time now, as a Chief Executive survey found that 59 percent of U.S. CEOs say inflation will remain the biggest challenge for the year ahead. I agree and have been through all of those scenarios. However, the list I put together is highly personal and tends to stretch us in a way that impacts mental and physical health.
I will share tips I have used or learned from others to survive and even thrive. These will vary from counseling to cocktails to collaboration to get you through the hard times.
The backhanded compliment of these disruptions is that they happen only when you are on your way to the top. As chief research officer for Vistage Joe Galvin said, “Those CEOs who seek opportunity in the challenges will best position their team to ride the growth wave of 2025.”
Bigger growth tends to bring bigger problems, and who doesn’t want growth in their companies? You just need to learn to embrace the hard times. As they often say in the military, embrace the suck. I suggest starting here, with the first of the series on handling difficult employees.
