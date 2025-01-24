7 Ways Trump’s Executive Orders Could Impact Business

At my company Hello Alice, a platform connecting business owners with resources and funding, we serve 1.5 million small businesses, and I have never seen our community in such a flurry about a new president. Half are excited and half are worried. We are being flooded with questions on how President Donald Trump’s new policies and early executive orders will impact their day-to-day business. These are smart questions, because policy changes don’t just change law, but also quickly influence financial markets. From labor to taxes to TikTok, the business world has changed overnight. As a business owner myself, I’ve been closely following Trump’s executive orders signed this week. These directives are aimed at reshaping federal policies and are likely to have profound implications for entrepreneurs. You decide whether to be excited, worried, or both.

Here are seven ways you can expect Trump’s new executive orders to affect small businesses: 1. Tariffs and trade Trump signed four orders surrounding trade. In the short term, these might increase the costs of goods sold such as foodstuffs, electronics, and structural supplies. Small businesses will have to eat these increases or pass along the cost to their consumers. In the long term, these policies could benefit businesses in the U.S. by encouraging American-made, in-shore supply chains and more corporations subcontracting with local small businesses. 2. TikTok ban delayed No one felt the shutdown of TikTok more than small-business owners. TikTok is the fastest-growing platform for sole proprietors, creatives, and shops to sell their products and promote their services. It’s a low-cost marketing tool and an authentic voice for entrepreneurs, and its 170 million potential customers of products can’t be ignored. Trump has given 75 days to pursue a resolution that protects national security while determining the appropriate course forward. Congress is mandating the parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok to an American-owned corporation. There is no buyer to date.

3. Immigration and the border Trump signed six orders, of which four could impact businesses. Increased immigration enforcement can disrupt local economies, affecting both employees and customers. However, it can also secure cities and create safer environments for tourism, services, and small-business growth in those geographies. Small businesses that rely on immigrant labor, such as the agriculture, construction, and hospitality industries, will have higher labor costs. Heightened security measures could slow down the flow of goods across the U.S.-Mexico border, creating potential disruptions in supply chains, particularly for industries like automotive manufacturing and agriculture that rely heavily on cross-border trade. 4. Supplier diversity programs shut down Trump’s executive order to revoke a 60-year-old rule banning discrimination in federal contracting removes affirmative action requirements for federal contractors. Additionally, the new directive mandates that federal contractors certify the absence of “unlawful” DEI programs within their organizations. Supplier diversity contracts and fair bidding processes provided millions of dollars of revenue to diverse businesses. Trump issued a series of executive orders cutting federal DEI programs that foster opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, and other traditionally underrepresented groups. This includes the end of small-business grants to women and people of color. The orders reduce federal DEI initiatives, creating challenges for private companies with government contracts that incorporate DEI practices. 5. Energy and deregulation Trump signed several executive orders aimed at increasing American energy production and infrastructure. While environmental sustainability and the long-term costs associated with potential climate-related events are now called into question, more domestic oil and gas exploration and production could eventually lower energy costs for U.S. manufacturers and lead to private-sector investment domestically. Deregulatory policies aimed at reducing compliance burdens may create more favorable conditions for financial services and manufacturing firms, driving investment and innovation in these sectors.

6. Federal workers return to in office You might wonder how this impacts small-business owners, but walk the downtown streets of any metropolitan area that now hosts a remote workforce and you will see a ghost town. Bringing hundreds of thousands of employees back to these areas will revitalize local commerce to coffee shops, restaurants, dry cleaners, and your corner bar for happy hour. 7. Bonus: AI While not an executive order, Trump recently announced from the White House a new $500 billion venture investing in AI, Stargate. Leaders in the announcement from OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle matched his commitment. While Elon Musk came out with a skeptical statement within 24 hours—from one building over in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building—every financial and technology company should be thrilled about this investment and watch how it unfolds. This is a net positive for U.S. small businesses, as they will likely benefit from the technology created. These executive orders and new initiatives present both opportunities and challenges for small businesses. Business owners should stay vigilant and adaptable, navigating the changes and strategizing to ensure your business continues to grow.

