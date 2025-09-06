How Entrepreneurs Can Build Customer-Centered Businesses

No matter the industry, the objective remains the same: building something that truly improves the life of your customer.

On a recent episode of The Big Idea from Yahoo Finance, I sat down with Helya Mohammadian, the founder and CEO of Slick Chicks. Mohammadian’s journey began when her sister’s C-section inspired her to create adaptive clothing that made getting dressed easier for customers with limited mobility. That spark became a company dedicated to stylish, functional apparel that is now available at Target and CVS. After my own personal experiences with C-sections, hysterectomies, heart surgeries, and caring for my mother, this company is especially close to my heart.

Adaptive apparel is less about labels and more about creating a movement toward accessibility, dignity, and inclusivity in fashion. Mohammadian reminded me that designing with the customer in mind isn’t about chasing trends, it’s about solving real problems. “Accessibility shouldn’t be a nice-to-have—it’s a need,” Mohammadian said. “It can affect anyone at any point in their life. We’re all aging and can be disabled at some point.” Read on to discover what every entrepreneur can learn about putting customers at the center of design. The design process starts with people Mohammadian walked me through her approach to “designing for dignity,” beginning with conversations with customers and caregivers. She then considers function. Can someone with limited mobility easily put this on? It’s also important to consider feel and fashion. Customers don’t just want clothing that works. They also want clothing that reflects their personal style.

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Mohammadian’s story shows how a so-called niche market can become a major opportunity when you’re solving a real problem. By listening to customer feedback and keeping their experience at the center, she grew Slick Chicks from a passion project into a brand on the shelves of major retailers. Along the way, the company secured early backing through Kickstarter and an angel investor whose sister had multiple sclerosis, underscoring how deeply the mission resonates. Pursuing partnerships and retail expansions Breaking into larger retailers can amplify impact while proving the value of your product. During Covid, Mohammadian cold-emailed a Target buyer, which led to one of the brand’s first major accounts. “Send somebody an email—what do you have to lose?” she said. “The biggest thing is being authentic and telling the story of the product.” That visibility encouraged other retailers to reach out to Slick Chicks. Overcoming production hurdles When discussing current challenges like tariffs, supply chains, and manufacturing, Mohammadian emphasizes the importance of building a resilient supply chain, surrounding yourself with strong partners, and making sure the right people are at the table. Entrepreneurs often get caught up in growth metrics, but customer-centered design is the foundation for long-term success. Whether your industry is fashion, tech, or food, the question remains the same: Are you building something that truly improves the life of your customer? Slick Chicks is certainly hitting the mark.

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