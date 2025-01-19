How Trump Could Impact Small Business in the Administration’s First 100 Days
Four ways Trump will influence small business.
EXPERT OPINION BY ELIZABETH GORE, PRESIDENT AND CHAIRWOMAN, HELLOALICE.COM @ELIZABETHGOREUS
President-elect Donald Trump. Photos: Getty Images
Trump is set to take office on January 20, which coincidentally is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Last November, I considered six ways the new Trump administration could impact small business. Now that it’s happening, it is critical that entrepreneurs and small business owners educate themselves on how this presidency could affect small businesses during Trump’s first 100 days in office.
Here are four ways we can expect a Trump presidency to affect small businesses in the next few months.
1. Trade policies and tariffs
Trump plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on goods from China. These measures aim to address trade imbalances and protect domestic industries. In the short term, small businesses that rely on imported materials or products may face increased costs, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers or reduced profit margins and supply chain disruptions for small-business owners. In the long term—because tariffs could make foreign products more expensive and encourage U.S. manufacturing—certain domestic industries might benefit from these policies. This could also create more opportunities for small businesses to be a stronger part of the domestic supply chain.
2. Tax reforms
The Trump administration intends to reduce the number of tax brackets and lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. This simplification could provide tax relief for small businesses, enabling them to retain more earnings for reinvestment or expansion. The specifics and implementation timeline remain to be detailed. It is also important to track the delineation between corporate and small business.
3. Immigration policies
Proposed stricter immigration controls, including increased deportations and enhanced border security, may lead to a reduced labor pool, particularly in sectors like agriculture, construction, and hospitality that depend on immigrant labor. Small businesses in these industries might encounter labor shortages, which could increase operational costs and affect service delivery.
4. Deregulation
Trump has historically supported deregulation, and business owners can expect this to continue in his upcoming term. For small businesses, reduced regulations can lead to lower compliance costs and increased operational flexibility. The specific sectors and regulations targeted for rollback will determine the actual advantages for small business owners. Small businesses may benefit from reduced regulatory costs and oversight, yet we could also grapple with fewer protections in certain sectors.
These policy initiatives present both opportunities and challenges for small businesses. We will have to wait for the specifics of policy implementation and then do what small businesses do best: Adapt to the evolving economic and political landscape.
The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.
