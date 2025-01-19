Trump is set to take office on January 20, which coincidentally is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day . Last November, I considered six ways the new Trump administration could impact small business. Now that it’s happening, it is critical that entrepreneurs and small business owners educate themselves on how this presidency could affect small businesses during Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Here are four ways we can expect a Trump presidency to affect small businesses in the next few months.

1. Trade policies and tariffs

Trump plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on goods from China. These measures aim to address trade imbalances and protect domestic industries. In the short term, small businesses that rely on imported materials or products may face increased costs, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers or reduced profit margins and supply chain disruptions for small-business owners. In the long term—because tariffs could make foreign products more expensive and encourage U.S. manufacturing—certain domestic industries might benefit from these policies. This could also create more opportunities for small businesses to be a stronger part of the domestic supply chain.

2. Tax reforms

The Trump administration intends to reduce the number of tax brackets and lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. This simplification could provide tax relief for small businesses, enabling them to retain more earnings for reinvestment or expansion. The specifics and implementation timeline remain to be detailed. It is also important to track the delineation between corporate and small business.