What to Expect From the SBA Under Trump

If confirmed, Kelly Loeffler would be become the 28th SBA administrator.

The Small Business Administration is a critical part of the nation. The SBA is a U.S. government agency that was created in 1953 and helps Americans start, build, and grow businesses.

Businesses can leverage the SBA in the following ways: Financing : The SBA provides loans, grants, and other funding programs. The SBA also guarantees loans to eligible businesses.

: The SBA provides loans, grants, and other funding programs. The SBA also guarantees loans to eligible businesses. Education and training : The SBA offers educational programs and counseling to help small business owners start and grow their businesses.

: The SBA offers educational programs and counseling to help small business owners start and grow their businesses. Government contracting : The SBA helps small businesses win government contracts and ensures they receive a fair share of government sales.

: The SBA helps small businesses win government contracts and ensures they receive a fair share of government sales. Disaster assistance : The SBA provides disaster assistance to businesses, homeowners, and renters.

: The SBA provides disaster assistance to businesses, homeowners, and renters. Policy advocacy: The SBA gives small businesses a voice in policy matters. Who is Kelly Loeffler? Kelly Loeffler, a former U.S. Senator from Georgia and business executive, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the SBA. Her confirmation hearing will take place today at 2:30 PM ET. “Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Loeffler previously served as CEO of Bakkt, a software and API platform for owning and trading cryptocurrency, that her husband—Jeffrey Sprecher—launched. She is also a former co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream team. As a fellow entrepreneur and business leader, I am deeply honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as SBA Administrator.



Small businesses are huge for America. They’re the beating heart of our economy and the gateway to the American Dream.



The America First… pic.twitter.com/ILUqMcQ7pT — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 5, 2024 Loeffler posted on X: “Small businesses are huge for America. They’re the beating heart of our economy and the gateway to the American Dream. The America First Agenda will unleash a new era of growth and opportunity for job creators and innovators!” Effect on Main Street While in the Senate, Loeffler was strongly aligned with President Trump’s policies, which we can expect to continue in her new SBA role.

Project 2025 proposes to support small and disadvantaged businesses, streamline loan programs to reduce inefficiencies, and foster partnerships with private lenders and community financial institutions to enhance access to capital. This would be of great benefit to Main Street. There hasn’t been any indication from Trump or Project 2025 to eliminate the SBA’s certification programs for disadvantaged, veteran-owned, and women-owned businesses. However, Project 2025 proposes the elimination of SBA direct lending, cutting federal funding essential for revitalizing struggling Main Streets, and weakening the Minority Business Development Agency, which supports minority-owned businesses. This could be a significant cut in critical funding for small business. While the Trump administration states that SBA loans are exempt from the current funding freeze kicked off by his flurry of executive orders, it’s unknown if SBA direct lending programs will be affected. Update: The Office of Management and Budget rescinded its memo announcing the funding freeze.

Loeffler is set to replace Isabel Casillas Guzman, who was the 27th Administrator of the SBA and served in President Biden’s Cabinet. While specific policy details and initiatives under Kelly’s leadership at the SBA have yet to be outlined, we can certainly expect changes on the horizon for our small businesses. It is critical that small business owners track the changes at the SBA to understand how they will affect business and what services will be provided to leverage for growth. Note: This column has been updated to add that the Office of Management and Budget‘s memo on the federal funding freeze had been rescinded.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.