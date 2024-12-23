With Their Holiday Windows, Small Stores Are Bringing Much-Needed Cheer

For nearly 20 years, Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window light show marked the beginning of shopping’s biggest season. Tourists and locals would travel in from all over to witness the building’s façade being lit up like a firework with a performance often followed by actual fireworks. Despite this being the department store’s 100th anniversary, however, it decided to forgo the tradition this year, revealing its relatively pared-back windows without much fanfare. A representative told the press that it’s a “challenging” time for luxury.

Indeed, it is. Even LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, reported a downturn. You wouldn’t know it, though, walking by Louis Vuitton’s new flagship on Fifth Avenue, which the brand wrapped to look like a stunningly lifelike stack of branded luggage. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren used AI to bring its Polo Bear to life on Madison Avenue, and Bergdorf Goodman had artists hand-set 100,000-something rhinestones onto a 10-foot praying mantis for its windows. This year, it feels like luxury brands and department stores either cut costs or threw money at the problem with ostentatious displays. But what about the smaller, independent New York City establishments? This time of year can be a boom time for both online and brick-and-mortar sales—which has led some shops to pull out all stops with their holiday windows, bringing a much-needed sense of joy and creativity to an otherwise dreary and corporatized landscape. Katherine Lewin of the home entertaining-focused store Big Night says she’s been “fantasizing all year” about her West Village store’s holiday windows. November and December alone drive about a third of Big Night’s retail sales annually, so making a big impact is crucial, and it can be more difficult to stand out in a crowded, oftentimes “flat” online advertising space, Lewin says.

Last year, Big Night collaborated with the Brooklyn-based studio Phthalo Ruth on a hand-painted tapestry, which was also sold in-store as a print. “As soon as we put it up, people were stopping and taking photos in front of it,” Lewin recalls. “They were so psyched to see something so cheery. It sounds corny, but it makes what we do in retail feel much more meaningful when people derive clear joy from it.” At the end of November, Big Night put up a more nostalgic, ’70s-themed display. “We felt like what people were craving was something cozy and comforting and warming, and so that is what we tried to reflect in the windows this year,” Lewin explains. They even got an old television to play classic Christmas movies on a loop. “When we installed it, we watched people walk down the street and stop dead on their tracks, transfixed by this nostalgic and unexpected scene.” Not all small businesses have the time and resources to devote to elaborate displays. “We’re all too busy to actually focus on it,” says accessories boutique Susan Alexandra founder Susan Korn of her Lower East Side store. The first year she was open, in 2021, she did a display with lights, decorations, and Christmas trees. “But it didn’t move the needle for us in a way that made me feel like spending so much time on it again,” she says. “So we’ve just gone low-key and put a lot of product in the window.” Of course, Susan Alexandra’s products are anything but low-key, and a beaded Christmas tree, a beaded wreath, and the brand’s menorahs bring a lot of cheer with low lift.