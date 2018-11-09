Welcome to the 193th episode of the Inc. Uncensored podcast, hosted by Inc.'s editor in chief, James Ledbetter.

This week, executive editor Jon Fine discusses the results of the midterms and what some of the top races mean for business owners. He also looks at the results of the five major ballot issues that features editor Diana Random outlined last week, including legalized marijuana, health care, and the minimum wage.

Senior writer Christine Lagorio-Chafkin explores a new invention from MIT graduate student Arnav Kapur that takes inputs from the neuromuscular activity involved in speech and turns it into action. The device, called AlterEgo, can take your silently-mouthed commands and send them to your computer or device. A headset transmitter uses bone-conduction audio to feed responses back to the user without blocking regular hearing.

Lastly, I discuss the moving origin story of Health Recovery Solutions, a Hoboken, New Jersey-based startup that ranked No. 272 on our Inc. 5000 list this year. The company aims to reduce hospital readmissions through a platform that helps patients and family members monitor their recoveries. Jarrett Bauer got the idea for his company after watching both his grandmother and mother struggle with readmission.