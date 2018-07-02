Earlier this year, Trump introduced billions of dollars in tariffs aimed at Canada, China, Mexico and the European Union, arguing that the tariffs offset trade imbalances. The three countries and the EU have retaliated by announcing their own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. For example, Canada vowed on Friday to issue tariffs on $12.6 billion in U.S. exports, while China announced in late June that it would target $34 billion in goods including soybeans, orange juice and salmon. Mexico is also planning to set tariffs up to 20 percent on U.S. pork.