The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is launching a campaign to oppose President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, arguing that he's risking a global trade war that could hurt U.S. consumers, Reuters reports.
The business lobbying group, which has 3 million members, mostly large corporations, used a state-by-state analysis to show how U.S. consumers could be negatively affected by the trade tariffs. For example, Texas could see $3.9 billion in exports targeted by retaliatory tariffs, while South Carolina could see $3 billion and Tennessee could see $1.4 billion, according to Reuters.
"The administration is threatening to undermine the economic progress it worked so hard to achieve," Chamber President Tom Donohue said in a statement to Reuters. "We should seek free and fair trade, but this is just not the way to do it."
Earlier this year, Trump introduced billions of dollars in tariffs aimed at Canada, China, Mexico and the European Union, arguing that the tariffs offset trade imbalances. The three countries and the EU have retaliated by announcing their own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. For example, Canada vowed on Friday to issue tariffs on $12.6 billion in U.S. exports, while China announced in late June that it would target $34 billion in goods including soybeans, orange juice and salmon. Mexico is also planning to set tariffs up to 20 percent on U.S. pork.
In launching the campaign, the Chamber of Commerce is breaking from its historic cooperation with Republican presidents and its previous support of the Trump administration's business tax cuts in December.