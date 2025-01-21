It’s Not About the Money: Employees Now Choose Work-Life Balance Over Pay 

Employees want freedom first, and then money. That’s according to Randstad’s 2025 Workmonitor report. For the first time since the Netherlands-based staffing firm began conducting the global survey in 2003, it found that work-life balance has surpassed pay as the top priority for employees, including those in North America.

The report indicates that 79 percent of employees are happy with the work-life balance they currently have—but as employers call workers back to the office, such widespread satisfaction may be in jeopardy.

Companies like Amazon, AT&T, and JPMorgan have ordered workers back to the office five days per week, much to the frustration of those who prefer the flexibility of a remote or hybrid setup. “There’s a mismatch between employee and employer preferences,” Randstad CEO Sander van ’t Noordende tells Inc. “While talent would most like to work in the office three days a week, they are most often being asked to be in every day.”

As employees favor work-life balance, many are willing to leave their jobs to find it. A recent report from Pew found that almost half (46 percent) of remote workers in the U.S. would consider leaving their employer if they were no longer able to work from home.