It’s Not About the Money: Employees Now Choose Work-Life Balance Over Pay
For the first time in 22 years, Randstad’s Workmonitor study found that employees are prioritizing work-life balance ahead of their salaries.
BY EMILY MCCRARY-RUIZ-ESPARZA, FREELANCE WRITER
Photo: Getty Images
Employees want freedom first, and then money. That’s according to Randstad’s 2025 Workmonitor report. For the first time since the Netherlands-based staffing firm began conducting the global survey in 2003, it found that work-life balance has surpassed pay as the top priority for employees, including those in North America.
The report indicates that 79 percent of employees are happy with the work-life balance they currently have—but as employers call workers back to the office, such widespread satisfaction may be in jeopardy.
Companies like Amazon, AT&T, and JPMorgan have ordered workers back to the office five days per week, much to the frustration of those who prefer the flexibility of a remote or hybrid setup. “There’s a mismatch between employee and employer preferences,” Randstad CEO Sander van ’t Noordende tells Inc. “While talent would most like to work in the office three days a week, they are most often being asked to be in every day.”
As employees favor work-life balance, many are willing to leave their jobs to find it. A recent report from Pew found that almost half (46 percent) of remote workers in the U.S. would consider leaving their employer if they were no longer able to work from home.
Glassdoor lead economist Daniel Zhao says the growing importance of work-life balance isn’t surprising. “Work-life balance has always been a stronger determinant of employee satisfaction than compensation and benefits in Glassdoor data, even stretching back to before the pandemic,” he explains. Pay may attract someone to their job, but it’s culture that keeps them there.
Workers would forgo money for other advantages, too, like a sense of community. More than a third (36 percent) of respondents to Randstad’s survey said they would be OK with earning less money if it meant having a friend at work. “For many, feeling part of a community is important for their performance, productivity, and work-life balance,” per the report.
As employee engagement hits a 10-year low and leaders scramble to connect employees to the business through culture, companies may be able to make in-office work more attractive by underscoring the social benefits that only a shared environment can provide—especially amid a loneliness epidemic—by focusing on culture and fostering relationships between employees.
“Talent’s expectations have shifted,” says Van ’t Noordende. “They’ve reassessed their priorities and placed greater value on nonmonetary aspects of work. They want their workplace to be a community, somewhere they can belong and thrive and are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work.”
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta