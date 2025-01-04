Scam Recruiters Are Hiring for Your Company. Here’s How to Fight Back

Jenny Battershell knows when her employer, Goodwin Recruiting, has been hit with another hiring scam. As the director of marketing, she monitors site traffic, and when a new scam rears its head, visits jump upwards of 1,500 percent. Then comes the deluge of texts and emails from job seekers asking if the cold messages they’ve received from Goodwin recruiters—via text, WhatsApp, or LinkedIn—are legitimate.

It happened about 10 times in the past year, says Battershell. Though it’s unclear why scammers are repeatedly hitting Goodwin, she says the attacks have occurred more frequently as the company’s profile grows. The agency has more than doubled its LinkedIn followers since 2022. Today, it has more than 192,000. Here’s how it works: Scammers invent an identity or swipe one from a real recruiter who works for a legitimate company, then cold-contact potential hires to entice them with job opportunities, often ones with flexible hours and high pay. Eventually, they attempt to trick their targets into giving up personal information or banking details. The bursts of activity last a few days, and then chatter disappears. Organized crime groups are typically behind these schemes, says Steve Grobman, CTO at cybersecurity software firm McAfee. The scammers are after information—personal details, banking information, social security numbers—or cash passed through an app. As soon as the scammers have the info or the funds they want, they vanish. The employers they impersonate are just collateral damage.

Some scammers use these messages to confirm that there’s a person on the other side of the phone number, says Grobman. If they get a reply, they know the number is good and they can lump the responder into their next scam. Screenshot of a scam recruiting message claiming to be from Goodwin Recruiting. Recruiting firms are an ideal cover for hiring scams. Legitimate third-party recruiters do proactively contact candidates, though almost never via text, and some don’t reveal the company they’re hiring for right away. But other businesses aren’t immune. Job seekers report being approached by scammers posing as recruiters working directly for small local employers and major companies including TikTok, Spotify, Shein, Penguin Random House, and the consulting firm Korn Ferry. In 2019, a newly hired creative director arrived at the Los Angeles ad agency Good Kids to begin her first day of work. Only there was no job, and the ad agency, which does exist, had never heard of her. “It was heartbreaking,” says Steve Rock, a partner at the firm.

While prospective job candidates can be hurt financially by hiring scams, companies have seen damage to their reputations. Some victims never know they were duped and are left to believe the company that supposedly contacted them is derelict or fraudulent. A few snubbed candidates have maligned Goodwin online. Meanwhile, at Good Kids, Rock worries it makes the company look like it can’t control its own brand—an ugly bruise for an ad agency. “We saw it as a trust issue. We didn’t want it to bleed into partnerships or affect any potential hires in the future,” he explains. Then there’s the disruption to business operations. Employers lose hours responding to angry job seekers, reporting bogus LinkedIn posts and accounts, and trying to figure out if something worse is going on. There are some things employers can do, says Grobman, to make it harder for scammers to use them as a cover. First, post prominent notices on the company career page and social media channels warning about employment scams and bogus recruiters purporting to operate on your behalf. TikTok, Penguin Random House, and Korn Ferry have all issued such warnings. Second, add a phone number or email address that prospective hires can contact to verify outreach they get from recruiters. And third, detail the ways you do (and don’t) contact candidates, and post it across your career page and social media channels.