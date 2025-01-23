How Companies Get RTO Wrong — and How You Can Get It Right

In recent months, big companies have been teaching lessons on how not to do return-to-office. AT&T employees arriving for their first day reportedly struggled to find a place to park or a chair to sit in. Amazon’s RTO plans have reportedly been delayed at more than 40 locations because it can’t provide enough workspaces. Even when not foiled by poor logistical planning, RTO mandates can sour employer-employee relations. When JPMorgan announced that staff would be required to return to the office by this March, employees complained on an internal company website. The firm swiftly shut down the comments and snuffed input.

It’s so easy to get RTO wrong. How can employers get it right? Don’t neglect culture Companies that get RTO wrong are the ones moving too quickly, says Dan Kaplan, who works with chief human resource officers for consulting firm Korn Ferry. They call employees back to the office and make company culture an afterthought. They don’t bother to “earn the commute,” says Kaplan. “If we’re forcing people back, what can we give them that they don’t have at home?” he explains. “They can sit in shorts and a nice shirt on Zoom, they can walk the dog, go to the gym, eat lunch in their kitchen, and save on dry cleaning. At home, they have freedom.” But there are some things remote work can’t replace, like buzzy social interactions, face-to-face time with leaders, and mentorship, and that’s what employers have to provide in the office.

Todd Heiser, who is a managing principal at architecture and design firm Gensler, deals in physical space, but he emphasizes the cultural facets of a workplace. “What’s driving our best clients is this idea that workplaces are truly dynamic, that you leave better than you arrived,” says Heiser, who has worked with companies like Google, Edelman, and Nickelodeon to reimagine their workplaces. Good offices facilitate relationships among people of different generations, nationalities, and interests, and employees acquire knowledge, social capital, and skills just by being there. Get your office ready before the employees arrive Companies have to get some things right on day one, according to Kaplan. Most importantly, leaders have to be there. Second, the office has to be an energetic environment where it’s easy to socialize with coworkers. And finally, there has to be enough space to work, and the right type of space. If employees show up to work and there aren’t enough desks, the space hasn’t been cleaned, and they have to wait in line for a conference room, they’ll wonder why they had to return at all. Every company will need a unique setup, but there are design elements that tend to make workers productive, says Heiser. It’s helpful to have “focus rooms” where people can work solo (like a booth or office with a closing door), a place to meet with colleagues and collaborate (like a group of tables or an open area), and a place to be “alone together,” like a coffee shop setting where employees can sit beside friends but work independently.

Plan well in advance Richie Serna, CEO at payments software company Finix, called his 120 workers back to the office in February 2022. That was always the plan, he says, and he ran the company accordingly, reminding the team of the destination and making new hires with an eventual RTO in mind. But before they arrived, he combed San Francisco for a new HQ, looking for just the right ratio of conference rooms to private work spaces. As far as mistakes, Serna believes it’s possible to fumble RTO with too much flexibility and lose the necessary social component. If you tell employees they have to be in office for two days—any two days—it’s unlikely they’ll choose the same days their colleagues do, and employees will report to the office to take video calls with coworkers sitting at home. Finix employees now spend four days in the office and work remotely on Thursdays. Avoid issuing an ultimatum Smaller companies can’t hide behind the big firms bungling RTO, nor can they shrug and say they’re just following industry examples. The ones that do get return to office right, Kaplan says, do so with empathy.