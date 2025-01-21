HR Leaders Are Ready to Hire AI Agents

Organizations across multiple industries are ready to build on the success they are achieving with the embedded AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud HCM.

AI has infiltrated nearly every area of business, including HR. In fact, a recent SHRM survey showed that nearly half of HR professionals believe AI has become more of a priority in the last year. And more than 60 percent are optimistic about the potential for the effective use of AI at their organization.

At Oracle, we hear this all the time from our customers, and to meet this growing demand we unveiled more than 50 new AI agents that have the potential to completely change the way we work and do business. These agents were showcased at Oracle CloudWorld, our largest annual event for customers and partners. According to Bonnie Tinder, founder and CEO of peer review firm Raven Intelligence, the HR-focused agents, including a shift-scheduling assistant, employee-hiring advisor, and a benefits analyst were well received by our customers and prospects. “I was listening to a customer panel and a CIO said, ‘I was blown away by the capabilities I have seen here at CloudWorld,’ referring to the Benefits Advisor AI agent. When I hear a CIO say they are ‘blown away’ by a capability, I want to find out more,” said Tinder.

While the new AI agents are still new, the generative and predictive AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications are already making a real impact in helping HR teams to automate processes, close skills gaps, and streamline recruiting. AI is helping employees do more with less. Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider, is using the AI functionality in Oracle Cloud HCM to reduce workloads for its employees, saving valuable time to improve patient care. “We use AI to make less work for our frontline workers, so they can spend more time with patients,” said Elina Petrillo, vice president, head of HR technology, Northwell Health.

For example, Oracle Digital Assistant has enabled Northwell Health to streamline operations and improve the experience for its employees. “With the digital assistant, our team members can now get their questions answered more quickly and efficiently—whether they’re asking about new benefit offerings, pay, compliance, performance, or development opportunities,” Petrillo said. AI is closing skills gaps. Westfield Insurance, a leading U.S.-based global insurer, is harnessing AI’s transformative power to close skills gaps and future-proof its workforce.

“AI is revolutionizing how we approach work, transforming not only the efficiency of our operations but also how we develop critical skills strategies that drive organizational success,” said Jennifer Palmieri, chief people officer at Westfield Insurance. “It’s a powerful tool shaping the future of work and empowering businesses to thrive in an evolving landscape.” Westfield is using Oracle Dynamic Skills and its advanced AI capabilities to integrate its skills data with workforce and operational data. This approach provides deeper insights into workforce skills gaps, enabling the company to proactively nurture talent and build the skills needed for long-term success. “There’s huge potential for AI in delivering personalized training and better training recommendations, and helping managers analyze the skills of their workforce to enhance the output of their teams,” said Tinder.

Strengthening talent acquisition with AI. Sinclair Inc. uses AI in Oracle Recruiting to improve the experience for hiring managers. “Using AI to enhance our recruiting strategy and processes has saved our managers anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes per requisition and has actually reduced our total recruitment time by 20 percent,” said Melissa Miecznikoski, executive director, business applications, Sinclair Inc. Similarly, Equity Residential, an S&P 500 real estate investment trust (REIT), has streamlined the candidate review process with AI and bolstered its talent strategy.

“We needed to give our business leaders the data to efficiently answer important talent questions. Are we finding the right kind of talent? Are we paying the right amount? AI is helping us answer these questions, explore our employee data, and make better workforce decisions,” said Dan Kosinski, director of talent acquisition at Equity Residential. The third wave of AI and Oracle’s AI advantage. As HR teams start to embrace AI agents in 2025, many analysts believe Oracle has a unique advantage when it comes to embedding more complex AI use cases in business workflows. “Oracle already has a lead in traditional AI and is now taking the lead on generative AI with its AI agents as the only ERP vendor to use its own cloud infrastructure for its applications,” said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst for Constellation Research.

Mueller’s comments refer to the fact that Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications are built on a fully integrated technology stack, which includes Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle’s world-renowned database. This enables us to rapidly innovate and introduce new AI, generative AI, and agent capabilities. OCI is the world’s fastest AI infrastructure and is trusted by leading AI providers (Cohere, NVIDIA, Adept, etc.) while also securely working with the world’s leading public large language models (LLMs). “Owning the infrastructure and the app stack gives Oracle an advantage unlike virtually any other enterprise tech company. It’s almost unfair that, with Oracle being so embedded in the enterprise application space, they can innovate so rapidly within industries,” said Mike Leone, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. The best time to start was yesterday. The business impact organizations can realize with AI is only just beginning, and even at these early stages, many organizations are already proving the value of AI in HR.