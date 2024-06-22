10 Essential Procedures Every Business Must Document

A guide to get you started on creating a more resilient and scalable company.

Adi Klevit, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Portland, Oregon, is the co-founder of Business Success Consulting Group, which helps leaders create and document custom processes and tailor-made management systems. We asked Adi to share her expertise around the most critical procedures businesses must document:

Do you struggle with delegation? Have you tried to scale your business for years but feel like you’ve been held back somehow? Does a key employee taking a sick day ruin your entire quarter?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

You are not alone. Business owners around the world struggle with each of these scenarios. In fact, I recently interviewed a business owner who lived in terror that a key employee might leave–because that would mean the entire company would fall apart.

Fortunately, there is a solution. There’s a reason why large companies like Hilton Hotels or Disney don’t completely collapse every time a CEO or another key employee steps down. The secret is to have documented processes and procedures that keep things running consistently, so customers can’t tell the difference between one CEO or COO and another.

Even if your company is much smaller than the two named above, you can use processes to: Expand your business

Support employees while off on a sick day or vacation

Support taking your own vacation

Delegate tasks How do you get started? I’m glad you asked!

Identify the Key Areas in Your Business For most businesses, the key areas are:

1. Business development

2. Human resources 3. Sales

4. Fulfillment/Operations

5. Marketing 6. Finance

7. Customer service

Depending on your business, you may have additional key departments, such as information technology, shipping, or something else. The first step in documenting your most essential processes is to create a list of your company’s critical departments.

10 Key Procedures Every Business Must Document After you list your key departments, break things down further and identify the most essential procedures for each department.

Here are 10 procedures that are essential to the operation of most businesses:

1. Building a business strategy 2. Onboarding

3. Reviews and promotions

4. Firing 5. Building a sales funnel

6. Qualifying a lead

7. New client onboarding 8. Building the product/Service delivery procedure

9. Budgeting

10. Customer interaction Your business may have several other essential procedures to document, such as:

Creating a job listing

Online customer communication procedures

Online security protocols

Customer retention

Lead generation

Invoicing

Processing payments

Returns You can outline as many procedures as you want. The goal is to outline everything that needs to be done, but then highlight the most essential procedures to document first.

There’s an easy way to determine which procedures are most essential. Ask yourself: “What do I (the CEO or business owner) get pulled into doing that is not part of my CEO/business owner job?” For example, many business owners I work with get pulled into the sales process. They end up on customer calls, creating quotes, and closing deals. There is nothing wrong with a CEO getting involved in a big sale, but if you are an essential part of every sale, or if sales do not happen without your input, that is a problem. If you cannot take a sick or vacation day without your company tanking, it’s a significant issue. Sales is a common area that should be documented so you can delegate to (or build a team of) skilled sales staff.

A Quick “How-To” The next step after determining your essential procedures is to document those procedures.

That sounds simple, and it truly is. Here is a brief “how-to” for documenting your company’s vital procedures:

1. Set aside time to perform this task. 2. Outline the core processes and procedures.

3. Determine where to host these business systems so your team can access them. Many types of software are purpose-built for documenting and making processes and procedures accessible. These include SweetProcess, Monday, Trainual, and others.

4. Break things down. Create a checklist, screenshots, videos, and more to help people follow the process. Include the people who perform these processes daily as you document. 5. Test the process. Does it work, or do you need additional knowledge or steps to achieve the result?

6. Make modifications. Ensure that the documented process is accurate and, if followed, will achieve the stated result.

7. Schedule a process review about six months out. Your processes will change, so be sure to review them regularly. Once you start documenting processes, you can get on a roll, going down your “essential” list and documenting as you go. From there, it’s easy to continue the momentum and work with your team to document all the business systems you identified as essential.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.