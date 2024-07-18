3 Game-Changing Strategies That Put AI to Work for Your Business Right Now

Luis I. Cortes, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Boston who hails from Barcelona, is a marketing executive at Red Hat (an IBM subsidiary), mentor, investor in AI companies, and co-founder of Barcelona-based Bcombinator, a business accelerator. We asked Luis to share practical ways entrepreneurs can leverage AI to thrive.

After working on the business side of software, the internet, artificial intelligence, and information technologies for more than 20 years, I am convinced AI has the potential to have the same or an even more fundamental effect on our society and businesses than the internet and smartphones.

If you are an entrepreneur, it’s time to jump aboard the AI train if you haven’t already. I’ll share three ways you can get started: 1. Boost Productivity with AI

People speculate that AI will render some jobs obsolete and change the nature of many others. While that is probable, in a similar way to previous technological breakthroughs, some research shows that it will also create many new jobs, resulting in an overall net increase in hiring. Generative AI can give your employees superpowers that greatly enhance productivity. Don’t believe me? Experiment with these AI tools:

Bring Read.ai to meetings to produce a list of the topics discussed and action items agreed upon.

Connect Reclaim.ai to your calendars and task list to optimize your time and task management.

Use Dedomena.ai to protect the business value and privacy of your data.

Use GitHub Copilot to develop software faster.

Use OpenShift AI to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale in the cloud. Pro tip: Enter any of the above descriptions in your favorite search engine to get a list of more tools you can use. Many have free trials. 2. Drive Business Growth With AI

AI is revolutionizing customer support by providing automatic summaries of conversations, knowledge-based support, and real-time phone script adjustments in reaction to the sentiments of the conversation.

ChatGPT can transcribe customer call recordings and extract the questions you asked each other, along with the corresponding answers. Take those transcriptions, turn them into training for your sales team using avatars from Synthesia or HeyGen — and presto! You just automated your field sales force enablement. GenAI is a strong ally for marketing teams. Use copy.ai to multiply the number and quality of blogs, articles, or social-media posts produced to improve lead generation and obtain higher conversion ratios, or generate variations of the same copy for different target audiences, languages, and buyer personas. More strategic use cases include competitive analysis, description of buyer personas, and web traffic analysis.

For example, Bcombinator is launching new startups faster and with higher chances of success by leveraging AI tools that help automate prototype preparation and launching minimum viable products, which also accelerate product-market fit. In addition, we teach founders to use AI effectively to generate faster and more efficient growth. 3. Spark Innovation and Creativity With AI

Data is the most valuable resource today, and AI-driven data analysis can foster innovation. With the right data, you can do like Chilean startup NotCo did. It used AI to find a way to give its plant-based NotMilk product a milky flavor and scent through a precise combination of pineapple and cabbage.

In the office, AI supports innovation and creativity — sometimes in surprising ways. Prompt Dall-E with “Give me an image of a corn-vette” to see what I mean. You can use ChatGPT to test ideas for new products and how they may fit with your current product portfolio or target markets. You can even ask about ways to innovate your strategy based on your company’s unique competitive landscape, though it may require more complicated prompts. Will AI Take My Job — or Business?

As Ted Lasso said in the famous darts scene, “Be curious, not judgmental.” Think about what you want to achieve, how AI can help you, and how you will help your employees learn and adapt. AI will not take away your job, but someone who harnesses AI better than you might. And, while AI will not put your company out of business, a competitor using AI better than you might.

Emphasize Ethics With AI EO’s recent leadership conference in Singapore concluded with Mo Gawdat highlighting the ethical implications of designing AI machines that can figure out solutions by themselves. This presents challenges that can only be faced if humans collectively decide to “do the right thing.” It is essentially an exercise in ethics: Gawdat asks that we not use AI “in such a way that you’d be embarrassed for your loved ones to see.”

Ultimately, artificial intelligence relies on its counterpart, human intelligence, to guide its development and ensure we use AI tools responsibly. Infuse your exploration of AI with curiosity and a commitment to ethical use, and watch your business thrive.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.