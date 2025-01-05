5 AI Tools to Save You Time

Embrace the AI boom with tools that will simplify your workload and supercharge your efficiency.

David Nilssen, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Seattle and EO global board director, is the CEO of DOXA Talent, which helps businesses build and scale high-performing, borderless teams leveraging talent from across the world. He has more than 800 team members and zero office space. He is also the co-founder of Guidant Financial, which has helped 30,000 entrepreneurs secure $7 billion to start or buy a business in each of the 50 U.S. states. Here, Nilssen shares the AI tools he relies on to run his businesses more efficiently.

Work smarter, not harder. This adage has always rung true for me. In the age of AI, it’s no longer just a good idea. It’s a necessity. As the CEO of DOXA Talent, a conscious outsourcing company that helps businesses build high-performing, borderless teams, I constantly think about the future of work. Instead of resisting change, I embrace it at every turn. When AI tools started popping up, it was a no-brainer for me to incorporate them into my daily routine. With my never-ending to-do list and the constant demands that come with running a business, it’s been a complete game-changer.

Leaders who aren’t leveraging AI are missing out on valuable opportunities to save time, optimize brainpower, and elevate themselves and their businesses. Here are some tools that have enabled me to do just that. Perplexity AI Whether I want to know about the latest tools for streamlining project management for borderless teams or ways to optimize the onboarding process for new clients, Perplexity AI is my go-to for answering questions. Similarly to ChatGPT, this research and conversational search engine answers queries using natural language predictive text. What makes it better than GPT-4 is the accurate, up-to-date information and citations it provides. I’m also a big fan of the ability to ask questions via voice or text, which adds even more flexibility to my busy days.

Fathom There’s a good reason why Fathom is a top-rated AI notetaker. This tool has completely transformed my meetings for the better. Gone are the days when note-taking during meetings was a necessity. Fathom records, transcribes, highlights, and summarizes key points from Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings. It even composes action items afterward, so you don’t have to. This AI tool has made it possible for me to completely focus on the conversation at hand, allowing me to think more strategically and enhance productivity. Plus, if I ever need to revisit key sections of a call, they’re easy to find and just a click away.

After integrating Fathom into my day-to-day life, the thought of any leader going without it is, well, unfathomable. Loom AI If you haven’t jumped on the Loom AI train yet, you’re missing out on one of the easiest and most effective ways to communicate with your team. Loom in and of itself is a handy tool for sharing video messages that have a more personal touch. Loom AI has made it even easier to effectively communicate with team members with features like AI-generated titles, summaries, and custom messages that can be used when you share Looms. It also auto-assigns action items and removes filler words, which are huge timesavers for me.

With studies showing that video messaging improves information recall by up to 83 percent as compared with text-only messaging, Loom AI is an indispensable tool for clear, effective communication. Speechify Read three times faster, remember two times more, and reduce your stress. That’s what Speechify promises to you, and as a CEO constantly on the go, I’ve found it invaluable. This text-to-speech AI allows me to listen to any website, document, or book of my choosing. It’s available via mobile, Chrome extension, and desktop app, making it incredibly convenient.

Simply put, if you’re a busy professional, Speechify is a must. PhantomBuster Do you find lead generation to be time-consuming and costly? Me, too—but in the age of AI, it doesn’t have to be. Enter PhantomBuster, the AI tool that’s taking the lead in a new era of lead generation.

Thanks to PhantomBuster, my team and I have been able to cast a wide net on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, build new relationships on those platforms, and nurture existing ones. It’s never been easier to gather information about potential leads and leverage automation to network with them. With PhantomBuster, you get more leads with less effort (just like it says on its site). I can’t think of a single CEO who wouldn’t want to scale their business with that model. The reality is, AI tools aren’t going anywhere. With an expected annual growth rate of 37 percent from 2023 to 2030, they will only continue to transform the way we work and run our businesses. Leaders who embrace this technology now will have a competitive edge over those who resist it.

As for me, I’m going to only continue to add to this list. AI tools don’t just help us keep up. They empower us to get ahead. I plan to take full advantage of that.

