5 Key Takeaways From Google’s API Leak to Boost Your Company’s Search Ranking

Joseph Giovannoli, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in New York, is the founder and CEO of 9Sail, a marketing firm that specializes in digital lead generation for law firms. We asked Joseph about Google’s recent Application Programming Interface (API) leak and how it may impact how law firms and other companies rank online. Here’s what he shared:

Recently, a major leak of Google’s internal API documents gave us a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the search giant’s algorithm. These documents are packed with valuable (and controversial) insights that have sparked a lot of buzz in the SEO community. Let’s examine some of the key takeaways, and explore what they mean for anyone looking to improve their search rankings. 1. Brand Matters at a High Level

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

One of the revelations from the leaked Google Application Programming Interface (API) documents is the elevated role that brand recognition and authority now play in search rankings. To nobody’s great surprise, Google favors well-known brands. This makes sense if you think about it; Google’s publicly stated goal is to provide users with the most relevant and reliable information, and established brands tend to have a track record of delivering just that.

What does this mean for you? Building a strong brand should be a top priority in your SEO strategy. This goes beyond just having a recognizable logo or catchy slogan. It’s about consistently delivering value, engaging with your audience, and establishing authority in your niche. If your brand is strong, Google is more likely to trust your content and push it higher in the search results. 2. User Experience and Navigation Impact Your Ranking

Another key insight from the leaked Google API documents is the significant impact that user experience (UX) and website navigation have on your search rankings. The Google search engine algorithm takes various UX metrics into account, such as click-through rate, dwell time, and overall site navigation. Why does this matter? Simply put, if your website provides a seamless, engaging experience, users are more likely to stay longer and interact more. This positive interaction sends strong signals to Google that your site is valuable and relevant, which can boost your rankings. On the flip side, a poorly designed website that frustrates users can lead to higher bounce rates and lower rankings.

So, how can you enhance your site’s UX? Start by ensuring your website is easy to navigate. Clear menus, intuitive layouts, mobile-friendliness, and a logical flow can make a huge difference. Emphasize speed: slow-loading pages can be a major turnoff for users. Tools like Google’s PageSpeed Insights can help you identify areas for improvement. 3. Page Titles Still Matter

According to the documents, optimized page titles are still a significant ranking factor, and Google’s algorithm looks closely at how well your page titles match user queries; a factor referred to in the docs as “titlematchScore.”

Why do page titles matter so much? Page titles are often the first thing users see in search results. A well-crafted title can grab attention, convey relevance, and entice users to click through to your site. Google recognizes this and uses page titles to help determine the relevance of a page to a particular search query. How can you optimize your page titles for better rankings? Follow these tips:

Include target keywords. Make sure your main keywords are prominently placed in your title.

Make sure your main keywords are prominently placed in your title. Keep it concise and descriptive. A good page title should be clear and to the point, ideally under 60 characters to ensure it is fully displayed in search result pages.

A good page title should be clear and to the point, ideally under 60 characters to ensure it is fully displayed in search result pages. Make it compelling. Use action words and compelling language to encourage clicks.

Use action words and compelling language to encourage clicks. Avoid keyword stuffing. While it’s important to include keywords, make sure your titles and content read naturally. 4. Links Are Still Valuable Despite speculation in the SEO community, the leaked Google API documents confirm that links remain a core element of Google’s ranking algorithm. Both internal and external links play significant roles in determining a site’s authority and relevance.

The documents highlight various metrics related to links, including “sourceType,” which indicates the quality of a link based on the authority of the source page. Essentially, high-quality backlinks from reputable sites can significantly boost your search rankings. This means that building a strong backlink profile is as important as ever.

Use these strategies to enhance your link-building efforts: Focus on quality over quantity. It’s better to have a few high-quality links from authoritative sites than numerous low-quality links.

It’s better to have a few high-quality links from authoritative sites than numerous low-quality links. Create valuable content. High-quality, informative, and engaging content is more likely to attract backlinks.

High-quality, informative, and engaging content is more likely to attract backlinks. Engage in digital PR. Reach out to industry publications, bloggers, and influencers to get your content featured.

Reach out to industry publications, bloggers, and influencers to get your content featured. Leverage social media. Share your content on social media platforms to increase its visibility.

Share your content on social media platforms to increase its visibility. Use internal linking. Include descriptive anchor text and ensure your internal links are relevant. 5. Take Statements From Google With a Grain of Salt

SEO professionals consider this a truism, but remember: Always take Google’s public statements with a grain of salt. The leaked documents represent a rare glimpse into Google’s infamous “black box,” and reveal several contradictions between what Google representatives have said publicly and what’s actually in the API documentation. For instance, Google has often downplayed the importance of certain factors like click data, but the documents suggest otherwise. It’s important for every site owner and digital marketer to critically evaluate Google’s statements and not take everything at face value. Always test and verify SEO strategies to see what works best for your site.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.