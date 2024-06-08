5 Leadership Lessons Learned From Building an All-Women Company

Yes, you can prioritize inclusivity, mentorship, and authentic leadership to motivate your team.

Tracy Marlowe an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Sacramento, is the founder and CEO of Creative Noggin, an award-winning branding, marketing, and communications firm. An advocate for female entrepreneurship, Tracy is a public speaker and has been honored by USA News as one of the “Top 20 Female Entrepreneurs Leading Change.” We asked Tracy to share what she learned from leading an all-female team.

Mother. Entrepreneur. Leader.

Many of us carry multiple titles as we build our companies. Often, those titles collide — creating moments of decision-making to reflect on what kind of company we want to build and what kind of entrepreneur we strive to be. In 2017, I was a first-time mom working at a demanding advertising agency. I struggled to show up the way I wanted to, both personally and professionally. At the time, I wasn’t sure if being all these things was even possible.

I wanted to be able to breastfeed my baby mid-day and also put her to bed every night. As an ambitious woman who had spent countless hours forging my path in the marketing industry, I also didn’t want to give up on a career I’d worked so hard to build.

So, in 2018, I created my own all-women, 100 percent remote marketing and advertising agency, Creative Noggin, to empower myself and the women on our team to enjoy true work-life balance. Over the years, I’ve learned countless lessons from the incredible women I collaborate with daily. They’ve shaped the leader I have become today.

Here are five leadership lessons I’ve learned from my unique experience scaling an all-women company. 1. Foster Inclusivity and Diversity

One thing I’m most proud of is the diverse and inclusive culture we have built. Yes, it’s entirely possible to build a diverse culture with a 100 percent women-powered team.

I’ve learned that true diversity isn’t a box you simply check regarding gender or race. It’s embracing the importance of diversity of thought so that numerous perspectives are brought to the proverbial table. Our team members stem from all walks of life, races, economic backgrounds, beliefs, and value systems. Some are mothers; others are not. Some are local; others hail from different corners of the world. This diversity of background and experience is incredibly powerful for creative thinking.

As marketers, different lived experiences make us better problem-solvers. Celebrating these differences, while also carving out time to collaborate on the business instead of just in the business, is hugely beneficial.

Inclusive teams make better decisions 87 percent of the time, so the more diverse perspectives I hear as a leader, the better. 2. Cultivate Empowerment and Mentorship

I absolutely prioritize mentorship. Whenever someone expresses an interest in learning, I make a point to help that happen. For example, one project manager mentioned that she’d love to learn more about media. Though she had no experience, we put together a plan to move her into a new position, supporting and learning from our media department.

Similarly, for an art director who wanted to learn about copywriting, we made a path for her to support clients with their photography and video needs. It’s now her full-time job.

Empowering the women I work with both to have a growth mindset and to realize that they can do almost anything they decide to has created increased employee engagement and more passionate team workers. It’s a win-win. 3. Nurture a Collaborative, Supportive Culture

There’s nothing more powerful than a collaborative and supportive culture. As someone who once encountered barriers to communicating with colleagues, I can attest to that importance. Every employee signs our Creative Noggin Commitment contract, which outlines the rules of engagement and reinforces our culture of respectful collaboration. It plays a big part in how we treat each other and show up at work.

Thanks to this contract, as well as the tools and project management systems I’ve put in place, dialogue and discussion happen throughout the day, every day. Our people know that it’s no big deal to reach out to any team member with a question, which results in a level of creativity and innovation that I’m extremely proud of.

Building an all-female company reminded me that women can be very open-hearted listeners and communicators. Because of that, when women come together as a collective, we can achieve so much more than we ever could independently. 4. Embrace Authentic Leadership

I’ve always operated with authenticity — but I realize it’s not always easy for all leaders. A Harvard Business Review study claims that 58 percent of employees trust a stranger on the street more than their boss. I never want that statistic to be true for my team.

While “being authentic” can be an abstract concept, transparency, keeping your word, and operating in permanent alignment with core values are some tangible leadership practices that I’ve learned can profoundly influence trust. From company financials to life changes that may inhibit my ability to show up as my full self, I keep my team in the know, which fosters trust.

The more our teams witness us showing up the same way across the board in all situations — in good moments or challenging ones — the more they’ll feel comfortable leading with authenticity, too. From there, a culture of radical honesty and trust is established, which has been transformational for us. As the saying goes, things start at the top and trickle down.

5. Stick to Your Core Values and Mission Not every client is a good fit for an all-women, remote company — and that’s OK.

Since our inception, I recognized that our agency would attract certain types of clients. I’ve been purposeful about defining clients that are the right fit. We turn away clients who don’t fit our target market or align with our values because the right fit is imperative to both our and the client’s success.

Instead of paying for a fancy conference room, we pay a talented group of women who are incredibly empathetic and always deliver. Playing to our strengths as women enables us to do pivotal marketing work for mission-focused organizations. More than 70 percent of our client work has been for nonprofits, allowing us to benefit the people served by these organizations. That’s something we celebrate. Leading an all-women team allows me to serve as a positive catalyst far beyond anything I could’ve imagined, both within and outside the company. Our mission is to empower smart, passionate women to enjoy their work and life. We empower team members, as well as women in our communities, by donating 5 percent or more of our profits to causes that support our mission.

Leadership is never easy, but by encouraging authenticity, inclusivity, empowerment, and collaboration, I hope we can continue to amplify our impact on people’s lives while finding joy in our work.

