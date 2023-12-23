6 Strategic Insights to Help You Get Ahead of the Curve in 2024

Eden Gillott, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Los Angeles, is president of Gillott Communications, a strategic communications and crisis PR firm that helps companies protect reputations and build trust. She is the author of “A Business Owner’s Guide to Crisis PR: Protecting You & Your Business’ Reputation.” We asked Gillott what trends to expect in the new year and what steps you can take to get in on the action.

The new year will bring a wave of exciting possibilities in addition to pitfalls for business leaders worldwide. As a savvy entrepreneur, you’ll want to equip yourself and your team with foresight and actionable steps to stay ahead of the curve.

Add these six topics to your new year strategic planning session: 1. Increased Reliance on AI and Machine Learning

In early 2023, I shared how to leverage ChatGPT to enhance entrepreneurial decision-making. In 2024, expect AI and machine learning to move from mere buzzwords to essential tools in your entrepreneurial toolkit. These technologies will streamline operations and provide critical insights into market trends, customer behavior, and potential crises before they fully manifest. For example, there will be an increase in crisis PR services tailored specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises, offering more sophistication in monitoring social media and news trends that will empower companies to detect potential crises earlier. Watch out for deepfakes, misinformation, and an over-reliance on AI without understanding its limitations or neglecting the human element in decision-making.

Start by integrating AI tools for customer service and data analysis to streamline operations and gain valuable market insights. 2. Sustainability as a Business Core Value

The green wave is no longer just a trend–it’s a business imperative. Sustainability has become a critical component of business strategy. Companies that integrate sustainability into their core strategy will not only see a boost in brand value but also be better prepared for regulatory changes and shifting consumer preferences. In 2023, Mattel faced backlash after an elaborate hoax organized by the Barbie Liberation Organization transformed environmental protests from abstract art into a marketing masterpiece by newsjacking the success of the highly anticipated Barbie movie to apply pressure on Mattel to release a plastic-free doll. Watch out for superficial “green” initiatives that don’t lead to meaningful environmental impact a.k.a. greenwashing.

Conduct an eco-friendly audit of your business processes and identify areas ripe for sustainable improvement. 3. Mental Health and Well-being in the Workplace

The importance of mental health and well-being is increasingly recognized as essential for maintaining a resilient and effective workforce. This focus will be critical in crisis management, where high-pressure situations can take a toll on team members. Your team is your greatest asset in navigating the challenges 2024 will bring. Investing in their care and development boosts your employees’ ability to tackle whatever the year may bring. Beware of overlooking the mental health needs of employees, which can lead to burnout, high turnover, and workplace violence.

Implement initiatives such as flexible working hours, mental health days, and access to wellness resources. 4. Increased Cybersecurity Threats

With cyber threats evolving rapidly, robust cybersecurity measures will be non-negotiable for businesses of all sizes. This includes not only technological defenses but also employee training and awareness programs. How often have you seen a friend or fellow business leader get their email, WhatsApp, or Instagram hacked? Beware of underestimating the sophistication of cyber threats and failing to update security measures regularly.

Regularly update your cybersecurity protocols and conduct employee training sessions. 5. Transparency and Authenticity as Foundational Elements

Consumers and stakeholders increasingly value transparency and authenticity. Businesses that communicate openly, particularly in times of crisis, will build stronger trust and loyalty. This involves being honest about challenges, taking responsibility, and clearly communicating the steps being taken to address issues. Peloton’s CEO sent a fairly strong apology after the company had technical problems surrounding its annual Turkey Burn Ride experience. While it couldn’t undo the missed ride, one would hope the company is taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen again. Watch out for inauthentic or opaque communication, especially during crises, which can damage trust and brand reputation.

Maintain transparent and authentic communication, particularly when addressing challenges or crises. 6. Community and Network Leveraging

The value of entrepreneurial networks and peer groups can’t be overstated. Especially when you want to learn about trends and find support during challenging times–belonging to a supportive community for advice, experience sharing, and collaboration gives you a critical advantage. Entrepreneurial groups are essential in navigating challenging times. You don’t have to weather challenges alone. Beware of isolating your business and not seeking external perspectives, which can limit growth and crisis response effectiveness.

Actively engage in industry-specific groups and broader business networks for support and shared learning. Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of upcoming trends and potential pitfalls, and have actionable steps at your fingertips, what are you waiting for? Dive in confidently, leverage these insights to your advantage, and make 2024 a year to remember.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.