7 Unexpected Ways to Make Your Workplace Irresistible

Kent Lewis, an Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) member in Portland, Oregon, is the founder of pdxMindShare, an online career community focused on Portland professionals. Lewis shared unconventional tips for leaders to improve employee experience.

The power dynamic between business leadership and employees is constantly in flux. Pre-pandemic, employees had more leverage, think Great Resignation, while post-pandemic, the pendulum swung toward businesses as layoffs left many jobless. Regardless of which way the pendulum swings in 2025, smart business owners and leaders are thinking about maximizing employee engagement and retention as a source of growth and profitability. I became an employee experience (EX) advocate in 2022, when, after 22 years of running my own business, I became an employee again. The experience inspired me to help entrepreneurs improve EX at their companies.

I developed an employee journey audit featuring 100-plus elements to assess and address. Of all those elements, the following seven unpopular but highly effective strategies stand out as the least utilized yet most impactful for business leaders seeking to maximize employee engagement and retention while creating a sticker employee experience. 1. Build out a robust careers section with a sizzle reel. Most employee journeys start with a visit to the corporate website. Yet, my analysis indicates very few small and midsize businesses have properly invested in creating a compelling and comprehensive careers section. While some employers miss fundamentals like highlighting company vision, mission, and values or outlining key benefits and rewards, a vast majority of company career sections lack a “sizzle reel” featuring current employees and customers, instead of CEOs or human-resources leaders sharing why they love the organization. Younger generations or future talent expect to see information about diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainability, and other purpose-based content front and center. Finally, an overview of the hiring process should be included to set expectations and streamline communications. 2. Provide a welcome package on day one. First impressions matter. While some companies may give a small gift to employees on their first day, a thoughtful welcome package can boost impact and engagement. An effective welcome package supports multiple goals, including sharing valuable information, creating a positive first impression, and increasing their sense of belonging. High-impact welcome package items include a welcome letter from the CEO or department head, an employee handbook, branded company swag, and relevant tech tools like blue light glasses, headphones, or chargers. Office supplies, snacks, and desk decor are other thoughtful additions. Unsure of what to add to your welcome package? Ask employees what they wish they had received on day one.

3. Develop and refine a 90-day onboarding plan. Though I’ve always seen value in a 90-day onboarding plan, we struggled to create one at my agency. An effective onboarding plan is a roadmap for the employee, manager, and supporting team members to follow. The plan functions as a playbook, both setting and aligning expectations for everyone involved. Start from the desired end result to create a list of necessary skills, knowledge, and competencies an employee will need to succeed in their role. Reverse-engineer by month, week, day and even hour—especially for the first week, which is most critical in setting the proper tone. 4. Create a career roadmap. Once past the 90-day trial period where a high degree of confidence is built between employer and employee, take a look at the long game. My agency created individual development plans (IDPs) for every employee, incorporating short-term (monthly and quarterly) goals and long-term (one- to 10-year) goals. The objective is to ensure the employee and organization are aligned on long-term fit and support growth together by mapping the employees’ strengths and passion to their role and the organization’s vision, mission, and core values. Effective IDPs incorporate measurable goals and outline supporting tools, resources, and certifications to help achieve those goals. 5. Establish a buddy system program. While a buddy system is a common concept, pairing two employees to meet regularly and cover set agenda topics, one of my past employers used it in a unique way. Instead of the standard—pairing a new hire with a seasoned employee—that company’s buddy system fostered relationships between multiple offices and remote employees, plus facilitated cross-departmental engagement. Regardless of your objective, a properly implemented buddy system can boost engagement, satisfaction, productivity, and retention.

6. Implement quarterly ‘stay’ reviews with 360-degree feedback. I have long believed annual performance reviews are an outdated if not bad idea. How many successful marriages are based on discussing the relationship once a year? Why would your work life be significantly different? My agency transitioned to quarterly performance reviews. Since then, I determined that incorporating “stay interview” questions increased impact. For bonus points, solicit feedback from coworkers, vendors, customers, and partners. The holistic feedback and two-way discussion of performance should have a tremendous impact on employee engagement and retention. 7. Institute listening tours or town halls. Employees are most productive and loyal when they have a clear sense of purpose, the ability to make an impact and receive regular recognition. One proven way for leadership to align purpose, communicate impact, and create opportunities for recognition is through regular meetings and check-ins. Leadership teams that structure regular listening tours or town halls are far more likely to foster connections with employees. However, if leadership fails to listen and act on the resulting insights, it can backfire completely. Make sure your senior management team is authentic in its desire to listen, learn, and improve the organization before you implement a listening program.

