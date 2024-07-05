A Unicorn Founder Shares 10 Lessons on Entrepreneurial Grit, Data, and Making a Difference

Scott Cohen, co-founder of Byte, was a recent guest on the Entrepreneurs’ Organization‘s EO Wonder podcast with host Kalika Yap, an EO member in Los Angeles. Scott shares insights and observations from his journey to a $1 billion valuation in under three years without venture capital.

I’m Scott Cohen, co-founder of Byte, and I’m thrilled to share some insights from my journey to a $1 billion exit. Byte’s story is unique, not just because we reached unicorn status in less than three years, but also because we did it without raising venture capital and during a global pandemic.

Our success showcases the power of determination, a commitment to consumer experience, and a relentless focus on data-driven decision-making. Here are 10 lessons I’ve learned along the way: 1. Embrace Discomfort

Entrepreneurship is a contact sport. Going through hard times is inevitable, so it’s crucial to get comfortable with discomfort. Growth often comes from pushing past your comfort zone. Without venture capital funding, we had to get things right the first time. Once you get comfortable being uncomfortable, the world gets a lot easier, both personally and professionally. 2. Make Data-Driven Decisions

We are maniacally focused on data at Byte. Data helped us identify opportunities and decide where to scale up and pull back. We measure key performance indicators (KPIs) across all aspects of the business, from marketing channels to customer satisfaction metrics like Net Promoter Score (NPS). By staying grounded in data, we make informed decisions that drive sustainable growth and profitability. 3. Grit is Key

Success as an entrepreneur requires grit. It’s not about avoiding failure but having the resilience to bounce back stronger. Byte is the culmination of 25 years of entrepreneurship, each time building on lessons learned and relationships made along the way. Get comfortable with your worst case. What’s the worst that can happen if you fail? Can you pick yourself up? Will the sun rise in the morning if you go a different route? That’s the mindset. 4. Hire People Smarter Than You

I always try to hire people who are smarter than me in their respective disciplines. It takes that to get to where we’ve gotten and make a difference in the world. Trust and alignment are key. By surrounding yourself with talented individuals and fostering a culture of trust and collaboration, you can amplify your impact. 5. One Plus One Equals Three

Collaboration and synergy within a team are invaluable. My partnership with co-founder Blake Johnson exemplifies the power of complementary skill sets and shared vision. Blake and I have the luxury of a few decades of relationship. His finance background is the ideal complement to my tech and marketing skills. Eliminating concerns about integrity, trust, and character allowed each of us to focus on what we do best in different lanes. 6. Trust Your Gut

Gut feelings, honed by experience, can guide you through uncertainty. While data provides valuable insights, intuition plays a vital role in decision-making, especially in high-stakes situations. Cultivate a balance between data-driven analysis and gut instincts, drawing upon your cumulative experience to guide you through challenges. The data will give you lots of insights, but at the end of the day, trust your gut if it doesn’t feel right. 7. Believe in Yourself

Believing in yourself and maintaining grit in the face of adversity are recurring themes in my journey. Whether it’s navigating the uncertainties of a global pandemic or overcoming setbacks along the entrepreneurial path, resilience is key to success. Embrace discomfort, learn from failure, and persevere with unwavering determination. 8. Focus on Consumer Experience

Happy customers become brand advocates and drive sustainable growth, so prioritize delivering exceptional experiences for your customers. We created a world-class packaging experience because we knew that if we got a high net promoter score, consumers on social media could actually be our best marketers and deliver us the most value. 9. Stay Energized by Purpose

My commitment to giving back, both through my businesses and philanthropic endeavors, exemplifies the transformative power of entrepreneurship beyond profits. From transforming smiles to saving lives, Byte’s mission to provide affordable, accessible oral care has touched countless individuals. I’m still motivated to make a difference in people’s lives. That’s really what it’s about. Purpose-driven entrepreneurship fuels long-term passion and fulfillment. 10. Never Stop

My entrepreneurial spirit remains vibrant. I’m looking ahead to new ventures, including Alter, a wellness platform aimed at making a difference in people’s lives. With a wealth of experience and a passion for creating meaningful change, I hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream big, embrace challenges, and make a difference in the world.

